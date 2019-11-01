Time to Shine! BIG BOYS TOYS’ Opens Today

Big Boys Toys, New Zealand’s iconic lifestyle show returns to Auckland today for its 21st annual weekend of entertainment.

Running from Friday, 1 November – Sunday, 3 November at the ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane, Big Boys Toys will again show the high energy, shiny machines and innovative electronic products.

The show opened last night with unveilings of the automotive hall – with supercars that will have automobile lovers in awe: the amazing Toyota GR Supra, an extremely rare yellow Ferrari Enzo and the drift supercar that has taken the motoring world by storm – Mad Mike’s Lamborghini Nimbul.

The show is also set to thrill bike lovers with the best from Harley Davidson, Royal Enfield & Suzuki and the latest offerings from manufacturers such as Audi, Holden, Suzuki and Toyota.

An annual highlight of Big Boys Toys is the ‘movie car’ feature presented by the team at Hero Car Hire. This year’s movie car replica is the General Lee – the Dodge Charger driven by Duke cousin’s Bo and Luke in The Dukes of Hazzard. It will be tooting ‘Dixie’ on its famous airhorn throughout the weekend.

But a key highlight of the show opening today is the Action Arena, featuring some of the finest extreme athletes in the world are coming together to entertain and astound in the Action Arena. It features three days of extreme sport action from X-Games Double Gold Medallist: Levi Sherwood, BMX legend: Jed Mildon, BMX Freestyle riders, Franklin Farm FMX, as well as the country’s first Harley Davidson stunt rider – Kingi Walters.

The lineup of exciting and crazy attractions includes the sport of ‘axe throwing’ is proving a world-wide phenomenon, and one heading to Big Boys Toys. Lloyd Bombell and Sarah Hilyard, the founders of Sweet Axe Throwing are bringing six lanes of axe throwing action to Big Boys Toys this year.

HADO brings an exciting new sport of Augmented Reality dodgeball to the show this year, Medieval Armoured Warriors fight it out in bruising authentic battles, and Combat Robotics sees electronic machines battle for supremacy.

The CCNZ Construction Zone will feature the trucks and big machinery from the construction industry, in an interactive format, allowing the public to experience big rigs in action.

A key part of the zone will be CCNZ Auckland Excavator Operator Champs where forty Digger Drivers battle it out on excavators for the Auckland title. There will also be a celebrity dig where two high profile sporting personalities go to battle on diggers!

The Auckland Strongman Series will hold the Truck Pull section of their competition in the CCNZ Construction Zone.

And BBT is not just for petrol heads, The Electric Avenue presented by ChargeNet.nz, is a show within the DRIVEN Hall. It features a range of electric vehicles such as the amazing Audi e-tron, and the latest in electric bikes, scooters and skateboards. Friday will feature ‘Electrifying Conversations’ a one-day event featuring keynote speakers such as Eva Hakansson, Rod Drury and Philippe Vangeel instigating opportunities to design a roadmap toward a cleaner and more collaborative future for New Zealand and the world.

“Big Boys Toys is an event close to the heart of every New Zealand male,” says Event Director Dean Wilson.

“With a bit of mechanical muscle, some very shiny vehicle metal and a heap of entertainment, Big Boys Toys has built its reputation on being a great day out, with plenty to see and do for boys of all ages – in fact, for the entire family,” he said.

So, lock into your calendars 1-3 November at the ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane for the 21st Birthday Show of Big Boys Toys. Early bird ticket specials are currently available at www.bigboystoys.co.nz

2019 Highlights Include

• The Driven Hall is NZ’s premier automotive hall, featuring vehicles and motorcycles you can drive home to those you dream of owning. This year’s supercars will again have automobile lovers with the Ferrari Enzo and Mad Mike’s Lamborghini Nimbul Drift Supercar.

• The Electric Avenue features all things electric including the latest electric vehicles, E-Bikes, and E-Scooters, and the chance to test drive the latest models.

• The Lifestyle & Electronics Hall features an array of lifestyle items, high quality audio, and the latest in gaming, Virtual Reality and technology from the likes of DJI, and Nintendo, and the launch of augmented reality game Hado into NZ. It includes a major Combat Robotics competition.

• The Action Arena will enthral visitors of all ages with an extreme sports show, featuring the world’s best FMX rider – Levi Sherwood and BMX superstar Jed Mildon attempting a triple back flip

• The BBT Garage features hot rods, classic cars, tools, machinery, and more

• The DRIVEN ‘Ford v Ferrari’ Racing Championship

• The CCNZ Construction Zone and the Auckland Excavator Champs - a huge Construction Zone will showcase the big machinery from the industry in an interactive format.

• One of most iconic television cars ever – the General Lee from The Dukes of Hazzard

• Sweet Axe Throwing

• Auckland Strongman Series

Venue

ASB Showgrounds, Greenlane

Dates & Times

Friday, 1 November 10am – 6pm

Saturday, 2 November 10am – 6pm

Sunday, 3 November 10am – 6pm

Ticket Prices (at Gate)

Family Pass $55 (2 Adults and 2 kids)

Adults $25

Students / Seniors $20 (with Student ID or Gold Card)

Children (5 – 12 Years) $5

Children u5 Free

Early Bird Specials – book through www.bigboystoys.co.nz

Family Pass $45 (2 Adults and 2 kids)

Adults $20

Students / Seniors $17 (with Student ID or Gold Card)



