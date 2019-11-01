The Giant 2W Gravity Enduro Series kicks off this weekend

1st November 2019

The Giant 2W Gravity Endruro Series is kicking off with race one in Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa Forest on Saturday 2 November.

Race one has sold out with entries still available for race two on December 7, 2019 and race three on February 22, 2020.

The Giant 2W Gravity Enduro is designed for everyone who loves riding their mountain bike. Skills, fitness and tactics play an equal role in the execution of each timed downhill ‘race stage’ over the course of the event to decide who will be crowned champion.

Encouraging riders to develop fitness and skills throughout the season, each of the three events gets progressively harder, so by the end of the season riders are in top form.

Race Director Tim Farmer continues to run the Enduro in 2019-20, with new Event Director Craig Murray joining the team.

Murray said the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro race series is a mountain bike event for everyone young to old, who loves riding their Mountain bike, cruising up the hills and racing down.

“The beauty of the Giant 2W events is that the podium places are a battleground that can see a cross-country machine, passionate Enduro rider, mad downhill rider, or even social weekend warrior push to the front. The atmosphere is always that of commoradey with a slight competitive twist.”

Murray said the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro has an amazing reputation as one of New Zealand's premier enduro mountain bike events.

“Mid 2018 Rotorua Mountain Bike Club took ownership of the event and MDA Experiences managed the series, the changes were amazing with positive feedback all round. Our team are planning on refining and adding more value and excitement to the event.”

“Our main goal is to ensure the riders have an epic race, the vibe is awesome, reduce our footprint and everyone comes home safe.”

The event is collaborating with TrailMapps Rotorua to develop an App specifically for Giant 2W Gravity Enduro that will replace 1500 non-recyclable course maps. The App is an additional layer of safety and wayfinding. Riders can enable GPS to find out where they are in relation to the next stage and find the most direct route to the next stage.

