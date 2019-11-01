Lee Mvtthews release debut album ahead of massive tour

Powerhouse Electronic Duo Lee Mvtthews

release debut album Bones ahead of massive tour

Friday 1 November, 2019—This has been a mammoth year for Lee Mvtthews, and the talented electronic duo are cranking the dial up even further with the release of their long-awaited debut album Bones today, and a major tour kicking off in Dunedin next week.

Written and recorded Woodcut Studios, the making of Bones has seen Tom Lee and Graham Matthews build on the partnership they've developed as producers and over many DJ sets in the past seven years since Lee Mvtthews was born. The result is an album packed with tracks that are sure to hit the spot this summer as the duo play their own shows and at music festivals across the country.

Tom Lee says creating music that works in their live sets as well as for radio and streaming is a challenge, but that as well as incorporating the genres they play - drum & bass, trap and dubstep - the inclusion of different vocalists allowed them to build an album that has peaks and chilled moments.

"Everything we make now needs to work in our DJ sets so it has to work on the dancefloor, and if it works in the clubs it works well in the gym! A few of them have a road trip vibe and a few are just straight for the clubs."

The album features vocal appearances from rising Kiwi talents Käysh, Abby Christo, Shard, Rei, and Nü, who features on the latest radio single 'Takeover.'

"We're really excited that we've been able to collaborate with five vocalists who each bring a different tone and flavour to the album," says Graham Matthews.

"For example the feature track, 'Takeover' is a track about believing in yourself. Learning to step up and stop letting life happen to you, and you making your life what you want it to be, and standing up and saying I am good enough. Nü’s beautifully powerful vocal performance adds much to the track and we're stoked to finally share it and the rest of the album with the world."

Lee Mvtthews debut album Bones is out today on Spotify and Apple Music. Tickets are selling fast to their seven-date tour - tickets are available now at leemvtthews.com.



