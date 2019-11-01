Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Tuia 250 ki Whangārei Terenga Paraoa – Tuia te muka tangata

Friday, 1 November 2019, 10:11 am
Press Release: Tuia 250

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2019

As the Tuia 250 journeys north into Te Tai Tokerau we reflect on its symbolic significance and arrival into the shores of Whangārei Terenga Paraoa (the Whangārei Harbour), say co-chairs of the Tuia 250 National Coordinating Committee, Dame Jenny Shipley and Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr.

“Historically Whangārei was a waypoint and assembly place for Māori and tribal Chiefs as they voyaged north and south. Whangārei was a thriving Māori settlement well before the arrival of James Cook and early English settlers,” says Dame Jenny.

Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr says that in many ways the flotilla arrival into Whangārei Terenga Paraoa and being greeted by a gathering of waka ama and other vessels is a small recreation of the scenes along the shores of the harbour where Māori gathered in significant numbers to organise their voyaging journeys. It will be quite a spiritual experience.

“For me particularly significant in Te Taitokerau is home of the late, great Māori waka builder, navigator and sailor Sir Hekenukumai Busby. It will be a poignant experience to witness the waka Ngahiraka Mai Tawhiti, which Sir Hector built in honour of his wife, make its way into the harbour.

“I remember 22 years ago we were in the North with Hekenukumai and his first voyaging waka Te Aurere. It is important and heartening to see three voyaging waka come back here to celebrate his life and achievements.”

Master carver and kaumatua Te Warihi Hetaraka says there are many stories that bind us. Tuia 250 is not a light kaupapa but it is an opportunity to challenge ourselves and explore what does dual heritage and shared future look like? We have an opportunity to leave a legacy for future generations, tuia te muka tangata - weaving people together for a shared future.

“Whangārei is a place where many stories of our links to our dual heritage are represented in different artforms, Te Matau a Pohe (The fishhook of Pohe), Huarahi o Te Whai (Pathway of Opportunity), the Sculpture Trail and Hīhīaua Cultural Centre to name a few. All these creations in their own unique way speak to who we are.”

Dame Jenny says she is excited by the arrival of the flotilla to Whangārei and the opportunity for all visitors to experience the storytelling that is expressed through arts and crafts, and celebrates the place, the people and the history of Whangārei.

“I’m looking forward to visiting the Hīhīaua Cultural Centre and the Rātā International Waka Symposium that has been occurring over the last few weeks in honour of the late Sir Hector Busby. Sir Hector did so much to revive the knowledge and skills of traditional waka building and celestial navigation and passed these on to the next generations of leaders like Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr, Jack Thatcher and Heemi Eruera. I’m excited to see the amazing demonstration of waka carving and building practices of the Pacific,” she says.

James Eruera, Tumu Tarai Waka and Co-¬chair Te Au Mārie, says the Rātā symposium includes practitioners from Hawaii, Tahiti and Aotearoa demonstrating their work as they transform trees to functional waka. Rātā will bring greater visibility to the traditional and contemporary matauranga of this art form.

“Tuia 250 has provided a great platform for us as practitioners to raise the profile of this art form and the importance of the connections that make us who we are,” says Eruera.

Dame Jenny says Tuia 250 is about creating a space for people to tell their stories, and for us all to think about how we build on past experiences, good or bad, to move forwards towards a better future. “I’m pleased Whāngarei is using this platform to share their stories.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Tuia 250 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Political Thriller Frost/Nixon Opens at Wellington's Gryphon Theatre

Stagecraft’s production of the gripping, thriller-style, true story of the most-watched political interview in history - written by Peter Morgan and directed by Tanya Piejus - opens tonight. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 