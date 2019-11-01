Entries open for iD International Emerging Designer Awards



Fashion designers who are studying or have graduated within the past five years are invited to have a career- defining experience by applying for the iD International Emerging Designer Awards in Dunedin in 2020.

The iD International Emerging Designer Awards sponsored by Otago Polytechnic is Australasia’s only international young designer competition. These awards will be held for the sixteenth year in Dunedin in June 2020, culminating with a runway show and awards announcement on Friday 19 June 2020.

Since being established in 2004 the competition attracts hundreds of entries from young fashion designers around the globe each year. Finalists will travel to Dunedin to meet other designers from around the world, arriving by Tuesday 16 June for a whirlwind week of fashion experiences.

Dr Margo Barton, OP Professor of Fashion and iD Dunedin Fashion Creative Director, says finalists come from the top fashion schools around the world and will show a collection of three to five looks to the iD International Emerging Designer Awards judging panel. Finalists compete for prizes including; cash, special opportunities and experiences and high-profile internships.

Dr Barton says the Awards week is about more than the judges’ decision and announcement of winners. “Young designers have the opportunity to network with their contemporaries from around the world, receive feedback from established designers, launch their collections before an international audience as well as attend fashion lectures and events including the Otago Polytechnic Fashion Symposium 2020.”

Each finalist will present three to five looks to the iD International Emerging Designer Awards judges who are an all-star panel of international and New Zealand designers and media. Past judges include; Martin Grant, Stephen Jones, Emilia Wickstead, Lutz Huelle, Akira Isogawa and Hilary Alexander - to name a few. The 2020 judging panel will announced in coming months.

To complete their application designers visit https://www.idfashion.co.nz/ and supply information about their design inspiration, techniques and materials. They must explain how consideration of sustainability influences their design, provide a biography and photos of their collection. Applications close at the end of January 2020 and the finalists will be confirmed by Friday 14 February 2020.

Timeline iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Friday 1 November 2019

Online applications open for iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020 https://www.idfashion.co.nz/

Friday 31 January 2020

Applications close for iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Friday 14 February 2020

Applicants informed of finalists

Monday 17 February 2020

Media Announcement of finalists for iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Monday 4 May 2020

Otago Museum Fashion Forward >> Disruption Through Design iD Exhibition Opens

Tuesday 16 June 2020

Finalists to have arrived in Dunedin. Finalists meet and greet

Wednesday 17 June 2020

iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020 photo day or team activity

Thursday 18 June 2020

Judging iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Friday 19 June 2020

iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020 Show in Dunedin

Winners announced for iD International Emerging Designer Awards 2020

Saturday 20 June 2020

Otago Polytechnic Fashion Symposium

