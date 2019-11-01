Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

A Festival of Film under the Stars

Friday, 1 November 2019, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Black Barn Open Air Cinema

Black Barn OpenAir Cinema – A Festival of Film under the Stars

The planning is already in full swing for the 16th OpenAir Cinema season starting on 27 December 2018 at Black Barn Vineyards in Havelock North. Whilst the film line-up is still being finalised, there will be plenty of variety to satisfy a broad range of movie appetites. The crowd pleasers of the last season were ‘Mamma Mia! Here we go again' as well as ‘Molly's Game’, 'The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society', ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and the marvellous movie going experiences of ‘Andy Irons: Kissed by God' and 'Talking Heads: Stop Making Sense'.

The 19/20 season will run over nine nights from 27 - 30 December 2019 and from 2 – 6 January 2020.

“Hawke’s Bay is climatically and culturally perfectly suited. The past fourteen seasons have proven extremely popular with locals and visitors alike. Patrons love the experience of watching movies on a big screen nestled in the picturesque vineyard setting of the Black Barn amphitheatre.” Urs Blum, the event director, states. “The amphitheatre is purpose built for performances and has quickly gained a reputation as one of New Zealand’s finest out-door venues, welcoming international performers such as Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Dame Malvina Major, and big acts such as Fat Freddy’s Drop, Shapeshifters and the More FM Summer Vineyard Tour.

The amphitheatre has great acoustics, good sight lines; the best of technology installed and offers magic views over the Hawke's Bay Plains.

Moviegoers can relax on grassed terraces, sipping a glass of wine with friends, enjoying a nibble from the onsite caterers or bringing their own picnic whilst watching the sunset over Hawke’s Bay. It is the ultimate outdoor experience: great movies, great picture quality, great sound, great food, and great company - all under the stars.”

Patrons are able to print their own tickets from the website - up to 5pm on the night. Gift tickets are an ideal Christmas present. They are valid for any movie and are available online first and up until December 24.

Admission

Online & ticketing outlet: ADULT $ 20 / CHILD $ 10 (5-12 yrs) - plus service fee

Gate: ADULT $ 25 / CHILD $ 10 (5-12 yrs)

The full programme, the print-your-own-ticket facility as well as movie and venue details will be available on the Black Barn website http://www.blackbarn.com from mid-November onwards.

Ticketing outlet:

Havelock North: Black Barn Vineyards, Black Barn Road, 877 79 85


ends

