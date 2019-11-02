Formula 4 champion targets TRS title in New Zealand

Formula 4 champion targets TRS title in New Zealand

Belgian racer Amaury Cordeel - the 2018 Spanish Formula 4 Champion - is the latest driver to commit to the 2020 Castrol Toyota Racing Series in New Zealand.

Cordeel, who won seven races in the Spanish series on his way to the title, will race for Kiwi Motorsport and will be a potential title contender when the championship beings in January with a new car, new tyres and new-look teams.

The young racer has considerable experience in junior single seater formulae outside of his Spanish title campaign to bring to New Zealand, including nine races with BWT Mücke Motorsport in the Italian Formula 4 Championship in 2018. This year he has also competed in the F3 Asia Winter Series and the Formula Renault Eurocup with MP Motorsport’

He has also raced in the ADAC Formula 4 Championship in Germany and in the Northern European focussed SMP F4 NEZ Championship Certified by FIA. Add to that race experience in the French, United Arab Emirates and Italian Formula 4 Championships and Cordeel will arrive in New Zealand as one of the most experienced competitors in the likely 20 car field.

It's experience the 17 year old, who hails from Temse in Belgium, hopes will put him at the sharp end of the field in what is shaping up to be a highly competitive championship.

"My goal is to prepare myself as good as possible for the next season in Europe,” he said. “I would like to improve step by step and of course I want to compete for the championship. I think the Toyota Racing Series is a very nice championship and I will give the best of myself."

Interest has been high in the 2020 championship, which awards seven FIA Super Licence points to the winner and fits nicely into the international racing year for young single seater racers looking for miles and competition during the winter months of the northern hemisphere. The 2020 championship will begin at Highlands Motorsport Park in Cromwell in New Zealand's South Island over the weekend of January 17-19. It stays in the South Island for the second round a week later, moving to Teretonga Park near Invercargill for round two.

The series then heads to the North Island for the remaining three weekends of racing. That will include the Denny Hulme Memorial Trophy at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, the New Zealand Motor Cup at Pukekohe Park and the final round, the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting over the weekend of February 14-16 at Manfeild – Circuit Chris Amon in Feilding.

2020 Castrol Toyota Racing Series

17-19 January 2020: Highlands Motorsport Park, Cromwell - Dorothy Smith Memorial Trophy

24-26 January 2020: Teretonga Park, Invercargill - Spirit of a Nation Cup

1-2 February 2020: Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, Waikato - Denny Hulme Trophy

7-9 February 2020: Pukekohe Park, Pukekohe - New Zealand Motor Cup

15-16 February 2020: Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon, Feilding - New Zealand Grand Prix



© Scoop Media

