Pop-up Globe’s Farewell Auckland Season

Theatrical Legends And Fresh Faces Take on the Classics for Pop-up Globe’s Farewell Auckland Season



Pop-up Globe are delighted to announce the cast for their farewell Auckland “Summer of Love” season, playing December 13– March 1, presented by Anthony Harper. The Northumberland’s Company will take to the stage to perform the brand-new production of Romeo and Juliet directed by Miles Gregory, and the return of Miriama McDowell’s hugely popular production of Much Ado About Nothing.

A thirteen strong company will bring to life the myriad of colourful characters in these two Shakespearean classics. Returning favourites and national treasures of acting in Aotearoa, Stephen Lovatt (Top of the Lake, Billy Elliot the Musical) and Greg Johnson (The Piano, The World’s Fastest Indian) will tread the boards of the Anthony Harper Pop-up Globe one last time, after the duo became fan favourites in the 2018 season of Macbeth. After touring his award-winning solo cabaret Super Hugh-Man around the country and to Edinburgh Fringe, Rutene Spooner will making his Pop-up debut, as will Renee Lyons (800 Words, Filthy Rich) who stars as Beatrice. Fresh faces Darcy Kent and Jess Hong take on two of theatre’s most iconic roles as Romeo and Juliet, and in a first for Pop-up Globe, Toi Whakaari student Flynn Mehlhopt will join the company as a swing performing in multiple roles to complete his training.

Justly regarded as Shakespeare's tragic masterpiece, Romeo and Juliet enchants audiences with a spell-binding mix of comedy, love, poetry and - ultimately - tragedy. This new production, directed by Pop-up Globe's Artistic Director and founder Dr Miles Gregory, fuses spectacular Jacobean costumes with edgy contemporary street action to create the flagship production for the 2019/20 Pop-up Globe season.

In a glorious contemporary South Pacific setting with spectacular costumes that blend the past and present, Much Ado About Nothing is an invitation to a joyful and uproarious house party. Combining the classic story with live music and dance, this production is a revival of the critically-acclaimed 2017 Auckland production, which became Pop-up Globe’s best-selling show after an incredible 17 week run at Pop-up Globe Melbourne in 2017/18.

There can be no extensions as once these shows close, the theatre will Pop-down ready to embark on its overseas adventures. Don’t miss your chance to see the final season of theatrical trickery from the masters of modern Shakespeare.

Romeo & Juliet opens Friday 13 December, directed by Miles Gregory.

Much Ado About Nothing opens Saturday 14 December, directed by David Lawrence.

The Northumberland’s Company is:

Darcy Kent

Romeo (R&J) / Verges & Conrad (MAAN)

Jess Hong

Juliet (R&J) / Hero (MAAN)

Rutene Spooner

Mercutio (R&J) / Benedick (MAAN)

Theo David

Paris (R&J) / Claudio (MAAN)

James Mavea

Friar Lawrence (R&J) / Don Pedro (MAAN)

Amy Usherwood

Nurse (R&J) / Ursula (MAAN)

Aruna Po Ching

Lady Capulet (R&J) / Margaret (MAAN)

Greg Johnson

Montague (R&J) / Don John (MAAN)

Stephen Lovatt

Lord Capulet (R&J) / Leonato (MAAN)

Tom Wingfield

Benvolio (R&J) / Dogberry & Priest (MAAN)

Alexander Holloway

Tybalt (R&J) / Borachio (MAAN)

Renee Lyons

Prince (R&J) / Beatrice (MAAN)

Flynn Mehlhopt

Swing

More information and images/videos available here



About Pop-up Globe

Pop-up Globe aims to share the extraordinary experience of Shakespeare’s own audiences through his own work performed in the space and style of his own company.

The Anthony Harper Pop-up Globe theatre is a three-storey, 16-sided, 700-person capacity theatre. It unites cutting-edge scaffold technology with a 400-year-old design to transport audiences back in time. No matter where they sit or stand in the theatre, audience members are never more than 15 metres from the heart of the action on stage. Sometimes they’ll even find themselves in the play.

The Anthony Harper Pop-up Globe theatre will again feature all the spectacular theatrical trickery of the Jacobean era, including cannons, hundreds of litres of fake blood, and hundreds of beautiful bespoke period costume pieces specially constructed by the Pop-up Globe in-house wardrobe department.

About Anthony Harper

Anthony Harper is an award-winning, internationally ranked, national law firm.

For more than 150 years we have helped and advised New Zealand and international clients achieve their goals. Our high performing, internationally ranked solicitors are deeply immersed in our 27 specialist areas. As one of the largest law firms in New Zealand we are proud to be able to solve the most complex of problems for our clients, whilst fostering an inclusive work environment and enhancing our local communities.

There is a difference. For further information, see www.anthonyharper.co.nz.





© Scoop Media

