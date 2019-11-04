Friends! The Musical Parody Touring NZ in 2020
TICKETS ON SALE TOMORROW
So, no one told you life was gonna be this way, nor did they tell you about the hilarious new musical that lovingly lampoons one of TV’s all-time greatest shows in the hit New York and Las Vegas show Friends! The Musical Parody.
Friends! The Musical Parody will be there for you in 2020 as it tours New Zealand for the first time. I mean, isn’t that just kick-you-in-the-crotch-spit-on-your-neck fantastic?
Friends! The Musical Parody takes a hilarious look and remembers the TV phenomenon that ruled the 90s and became a cultural institution with millions of fans across the globe. Like the original television series, Friends! The Musical Parody follows the lives of six wacky 20-somethings and goes back in time to celebrate and poke fun at some of their most iconic moments as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990’s Manhattan.
Friends! The Musical Parody is an hilarious good-hearted romp through our favourite moments from the hit TV show in an uncensored, hilarious, fast-paced, music-filled production.
The fun begins on an ordinary day at the corner coffee show, Central Perk, when a certain runaway bride, with the signature hairstyle, stumbles into the lives of five other friends and kicks the whole gang out of second gear.
Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Joey and Rachel, haven’t gone anywhere and are singing and dancing their way back into our hearts in a delightful musical parody that harnesses the nostalgia for the iconic TV show and takes it to hilarious new places. Friends! The Musical Parody is lead by a talented cast who nail the quirks, the mannerisms and the catchphrases of our favourite characters.
Now it’s your chance to be part of the next chapter in the Friends saga. It’s the cliff hanger episode. The one you don’t want to miss! Once you see it, Friends! The Musical Parody will make your day, your week, your month, or even your year!
You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! You’ll Unagi!
With friends like these, who needs television?
Date
Town Venue Time Booking
Sep 6 Gore SBS St James Theatre 7:30pm iticket.co.nz
8 Invercargill Civic
Theatre 7:30pm Ticketdirect
9 Dunedin Regent Theatre 7:30pm Ticketdirect
10 Oamaru Opera House 7:30pm Ticketdirect
11 Ashburton Event Centre 7:30pm Ticketdirect
12 Christchurch Town Hall, Auditorium 7:30pm Ticketek
13 Blenheim ASB Theatre 7:30pm Ticketek
15 Nelson Theatre Royal 7:30pm Ticketdirect
17 Napier Municipal 7:30pm Ticketek
18 Gisborne Memorial theatre 7:30pm Ticketek
19 Hamilton Clarence Street 7:30pm Ticketek
22 Wellington Opera House 7:30pm Ticketmaster
23 Kapiti Southwards 7:30pm Ticketek
24 Palmerston North Regent on Broadway 7:30pm Ticketdirect
25 Wanganui RWOH 7:30pm Ticketek
26 New Plymouth TSB Showplace 7:30pm Ticketek
29 Kerikeri Turner Centre 7:30pm Turner Centre
30 Whangarei Forum North 7:30pm Ticketek
Oct 1 Auckland Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre 7:30pm Ticketmaster
2 Tauranga Baycourt 7:30pm Ticketek
ends