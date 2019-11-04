Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Bird of the Year 2019 celebrates all things going cheep

Monday, 4 November 2019, 10:44 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Monday 4 November

Kiwis can egg-cercise their voting power with the Te Manu Rongonui o Te Tau/Bird of The Year 2019 now open – and we’re putting all our eggs in one basket, backing the kororā/little blue penguin.

In one of the most hotly contested events of the year, Wellington City Council is putting its wings behind the kororā due to their prevalence in Wellington, the threat to them in their urban habitats, and also their rock star status in the capital.

The competition started in 2005 with a pull-out postal form to showcase the plight of New Zealand’s native birds – and has grown to be the tweet of the town.

Last year, the kererū swooped down on the crown after 50,000 votes were tallied, and although there is no official prize, all native birds are the winners at the end of the day, says Mayor Andy Foster.

“Wellingtonians are very passionate about native birds and the natural environment, which is why initiatives like Zealandia and Predator Free Wellington have been so successful.

“Kororā are now prevalent in the capital. They can be found all around the harbour, the coastlines, and Matiu/Somes Island – but they face many challenges, so we really want to protect them by reminding people to keep dogs on leads and away from nests, and watch out for signs about penguins crossing while driving.

“We’re collaborating with Wellington Zoo in supporting our little blue friends. The Nest Te Kōhanga team play a crucial role as they treat sick and injured native wildlife patients. Sadly this includes many kororā that have been attacked by dogs or hit by cars.”

Environment Partnership Leader Tim Park wants to make this the first win for the kororā in the 14 years of the competition.

“We work hard to support volunteer community groups like Places for Penguins and Te Motu Kairangi – Miramar Ecological Restoration to protect the kororā. These groups install nesting boxes, control pests, educate the public, and re-plant coastal areas to create safe spaces for penguins to breed.

“We also collaborate with DOC and Forest & Bird to protect endangered birds and educate the public – especially when they risk life and flipper for their sushi fix!”

To encourage and recognise good dog owners, the Council also offers a reduced dog registration fee for people who achieve Responsible Dog Owner (RDO) status.

The world's smallest penguin, the kororā is only found in New Zealand and southern parts of Australia.

Forest & Bird’s Bird of the Year voting for this year's competition opened on Monday 28 October and closes midnight on Sunday 10 November. This year, voters can select up to five birds, ranking them from 1 to 5.

#BirdoftheYear

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 