Montreal folk outfit Rosier to tour New Zealand in January

Rosier

New Zealand Tour

January 16 - 26, 2020

boundary-pushing folk outfit Rosier will visit New Zealand this summer to play a string of shows including a spot at the Auckland Folk Festival and TSB Festival of Lights, New Plymouth.



Tickets on sale Monday 4 November, 9 am

Quebecois five-piece folk outfit Rosier are making waves with their genre-bending music that merges elements of traditional folk, indie, jazz, pop and bluegrass. The Montreal-based group have recently assumed a rebrand reflecting their new identity and celebrating ten years together - Rosier, formerly known as Les Poules à Colin. Listen to their stunning EP Vie Pénible released earlier this year, here.

Rosier will make their debut visit to our shores in January for a seven-date tour including spots at the Auckland Folk Festival and TSB Festival of Lights, New Plymouth.

Support to be announced.

ROSIER

NEW ZEALAND

JANUARY 2020

Thursday 16th - The Third Eye, Wellington

Friday 17th - The Globe, Palmerston North *

Saturday 18th - TSB Festival of Lights, New Plymouth

Sunday 19th - Taupo Museum, Taupo

Wednesday 22nd - Dome Cinema, Gisborne

Thursday 23rd - Totara St, Tauranga

Friday 24th - 26th - Auckland Folk Festival

Tickets from eventfinda.co.nz except *

* Tickets from www.globetheatre.co.nz

Rosier pushes further the exploration of alloys between Quebec folk and the mix of indie, jazzy, pop, bluegrass and contemporary styles. They immerse us in their universe through original compositions, sophisticated arrangements, harmonic progressions and reinvented traditions. The bilingual band injects exuberant colour into the folk traditions of Canada, Quebec and Appalachian heritage, taking the roots that they have grown from and spinning their foundations into a movement. The result is mature, well-controlled music filled with emotion and a surprising freshness relevant in today’s shifting climates.

Formed in 2009, the group has been together since they were kids and inherited a musical proclivity from their folk musician parents. The quintet has performed in major cities and small towns in Canada, the US, Europe, the UK and Australia, and Africa, amassing impressive international experience. Incorporating nostalgia with their original compositions they have created a layered sound that connects generations through origin and craft. This summer, the band celebrates their tenth year together, announcing a rename and releasing a self-titled EP release reflective of the band's new identity.



ROSIER "Vie Pénible" (Official Video)



© Scoop Media

