International Volunteer Managers' Day

Monday, 4 November 2019, 3:51 pm
Press Release: Volunteering New Zealand

4 Nov 2019

Tuesday the 5th of November is International Managers of Volunteers Day (IMVDay).

Celebrated around the globe annually, IMVDay is a chance to recognise and celebrate those who work to support volunteers throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

There are 1.2 million volunteers in Aotearoa New Zealand. Volunteering is part of who we are as a nation. Thousands of dedicated managers of volunteers provide coordination, support, training, administration and recruitment for our volunteers in every community. They empower volunteers to make a difference within their communities,” says Michelle Kitney, Chief Executive Volunteering New Zealand.

A strong and dynamic volunteer programme needs a well-supported manager and the engagement of the whole organisation. Those with responsibility for volunteering within organisations need to have a key strategic voice.

This year marks the 20th year that IVMDay has been celebrated internationally. The theme “changing the tune!” presents an opportunity to reflect on how we can take volunteer management forward into the next 20-years.

Volunteer managers and leaders are vital, volunteering could not happen effectively without them. Today provides us all with an opportunity to consider:

• How is volunteer leadership positioned within our organisations; and

• How do we resource and support volunteer leadership within our organisations?

We’re changing the tune! International Volunteer Managers Day! #IVMDay19.

Volunteering New Zealand is the kaitiaki of Mahi Aroha, empowering volunteers to enrich Aotearoa New Zealand. Our aspiration for Aotearoa New Zealand is that volunteering is valued as part of who we are as a nation. We thrive and are enriched by the goodwill of volunteers in every community, and their contribution and impact is recognised and supported. To find out more visit our website. www.volunteeringnz.org.nz

[ends]

Volunteering New Zealand

Volunteering New Zealand

Leaders of Volunteering

Volunteering New Zealand (VNZ) is an association of New Zealand organisations that have a commitment to volunteering, such as volunteer centres, national and other organisations.

Volunteering New Zealand's mission is to promote, support and advocate for volunteering.

