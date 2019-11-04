The Michael King Writers Centre announces 2020 Residencies

This year’s Michael King Writers Centre Residency Selection Panel had their work cut out with a significant 40% increase in the number of applications received for the 20 residencies planned across 2020. There were a record-breaking 125 applicants, totalling 487 individual applications across all of the categories available. A very apparent trend were the number of emerging writers who applied, with the most significant lift being in the categories for emerging Māori and Pasifika writers. There is clearly a large and growing demand for developing writers to have an opportunity to retreat and work on their craft. This underpins our kaupapa of supporting grassroots growth in the literary sector.

The Michael King Writers Centre Trust is looking forward to welcoming and hosting a diverse cohort of writers who during their time in Devonport’s Signalman’s House, will work upon an exciting and eclectic range of topics to include: two memoirs; seven novels and short story collections; three children’s books; two theatre plays; two collections of poetry, and four non-fiction projects.

The presitigous University of Auckland/MKWC Residencies were awarded to Pip Adam, Albert Belz, Tom Doig and Penelope Jackson.

Other established writers to receive residencies include current Poet Laureate David Eggleton, Hera Lindsay Bird, Jeff Evans, Rachael King, Bren MacDibble, Tina Makereti, Joshua Pomare, Max Rashbrooke and Tania Roxborogh.

Emerging writers awarded a residency are Aroha Awarau, Jane Arthur, Rose Carlyle, Megan Dunn, Amy McDaid, Tru Paraha and Maria Samuela.

Chair of the Board of Trustees, Melanie Laville-Moore says ‘We have been delighted by the applications received for next year’s residencies at the Centre. The lift in numbers validates previous decisions to extend the number of shorter residencies made available. But equally pleasing has been the breadth and quality of writers that have come forward. There is no doubt that 2020 will be an exciting and seminal year at Signalman’s House’.

All of the residencies are available thanks to support from Creative New Zealand.

The Michael King Writers Centre thanks all applicants and wishes all our residency recipients the best of luck with their work.

© Scoop Media

