SBS Tour of Southland

Monday, 4 November 2019, 6:57 pm
Results from the 2nd stage of the SBS Tour of Southland.
Invercargill - Thornbury - Ohai - Mossburn - Lumsden
1. Jensen Plowright (KAP) 4h16m55s; 2. Campbell Stewart (BSR) ST; 3. Nick Kergozou (CPB) ST; 4. Corbin Strong (TSF) ST; 5. Ben Oliver (CBW) ST; 6. Robbie Hucker (KAP) ST; 7. Hamish Schruers (PNL) ST; 8. Antonie Van Noppen (PNL) ST; 9. Michael Vink (PMK) ST; 10. Eder Frayre (KAP) ST; 11. Nick White (KAP) ST; 12. James Harvey (PMK) ST; 13. Chris Butler (CPB) ST; 14. Paul Odlin (PNL) ST; 15. Alex Heaney (PNL) ST; 16. Cyrus Monk (KAP) at 14s; 17. Dylan Kennett (PMK) at 21s; 18. Conor Murtagh (KAP) at 31s; 19. Glenn Haden (CPB) at 01m00s; 20. Kees Duyvesteyn (CSR) ST; 21. Bailey O'Donnell (TSF) at 02m20s; 22. Reuben Thompson (TSF) at 02m20s; 23. William Green (BSS) at 02m20s; 24. Ethan Batt (PMK) at 03m21s; 25. Harry Waine (PBM) at 03m21s;
Overall Standings
1. Jensen Plowright (KAP) 4h21m36s; 2. Campbell Stewart (BSR) at 02s; 3. Michael Vink (PMK) at 05s; 4. James Harvey (PMK) at 05s; 5. Nick Kergozou (CPB) at 06s; 6. Robbie Hucker (KAP) at 10s; 7. Eder Frayre (KAP) at 10s; 8. Nick White (KAP) at 10s; 9. Hamish Schruers (PNL) at 11s; 10. Chris Butler (CPB) at 11s; 11. Paul Odlin (PNL) at 11s; 12. Alex Heaney (PNL) at 11s; 13. Corbin Strong (TSF) at 13s; 14. Kees Duyvesteyn (CSR) at 18s; 15. Cyrus Monk (KAP) at 24s; 16. Ben Oliver (CBW) at 25s; 17. Dylan Kennett (PMK) at 25s; 18. Antonie Van Noppen (PNL) at 26s; 19. Conor Murtagh (KAP) at 41s; 20. Glenn Haden (CPB) at 01m11s; 21. William Green (BSS) at 02m32s; 22. Bailey O'Donnell (TSF) at 02m33s; 23. Reuben Thompson (TSF) at 02m33s; 24. Ethan Batt (PMK) at 03m26s; 25. Harry Waine (PBM) at 03m37s;
Team Overall
1. Kia Motors-Ascot Park Hotel 13h05m18s; 2. Powernet at 03s; 3. Placemakers at 06s; 4. Coupland's Bakeries at 01m03s; 5. Team Skoda Fruzio at 04m49s; 6. Vet4Farm at 13m36s; 7. Central Benchmakers-Willbike at 19m44s; 8. Petrotec-Blackmax at 20m15s; 9. Base Solutions Racing-WCNI at 20m43s; 10. Business South at 26m47s;
Sprints
1. Brendan Housler (SCS) 14; 2. Ioan Fuller (PBM) 11; 3. James Fouche (CSR) 8; 4. Tom Sexton (BSS) 8; 5. Alex Heaney (PNL) 7; 6. Jordan Kerby (BSR) 6; 7. Ollie Jones (PNL) 6; 8. Fraser Hewett (CBO) 6; 9. Nick White (KAP) 4; 10. Paul Wright (CBW) 4;
King of Mountains
1. Ioan Fuller (PBM) 18; 2. Brendan Housler (SCS) 12; 3. Conor Murtagh (KAP) 3; 4. Campbell Pithie (ITM) 3;


