Jim Beam Homegrown’s full line-up released

TUESDAY 5TH NOVEMBER

Jim Beam Homegrown’s full line-up released - 44 acts across 5 stages!

The full line-up for Jim Beam Homegrown 2020 has just been announced! Incredible Kiwi talent such as Sons of Zion, Savage, Tomorrow People, The Feelers, State of Mind, Clicks, nomad, Skinny Hobos, Dead Favours, Illbaz and Flowidus have been added to an already impressive bill including, Shapeshifter, Robinson, Shihad, Mitch James, Stan Walker, L.A.B, Dragon, Devilskin, Concord Dawn, Mako Road and State of Mind!

The iconic Wellington festival will celebrate its 13th year on March 21st, 2020. Organisers have already experienced a notable increase in ticket demand but are not increasing capacity so these latest additions to the line-up will no doubt ensure another early sell out.

The grassy expanse of Waitangi Park plays host to the biggest stage and features legends Shapeshifter, L.A.B and chart topper Mitch James. There will also be a feast of reggae from, Sons of Zion, Katchafire, Summer Thieves and Tomorrow People and Sunshine Sound System and DJ Sir-Vere will be serving up the good time summer vibes.

Opposite Waitangi Park, you’ll come to the Electronic Marquee featuring a seriously solid EDM line-up. This stage will feature the biggest names in NZ dance music including, State of Mind, Montell2099, Lee Mvtthews, Flowidus, Clicks and Concord Dawn will go back to back with P-Money. They will be joined by George FM DJs Dan Aux and Sin who will keep the tent heaving across the day.



As you stroll down the waterfront promenade, past the carnival rides and food vendors, you’ll find the Rock stage where the sound will be cranking for hometown hero’s Shihad alongside Devilskin, Villany, Skinny Hobos, Dead Favours, Written by Wolves and Deadbeat. ZED will also be making their Homegrown debut celebrating 20 years of their album Silencer.

Next stop is the always popular Lab Stage, boasting a mega line-up in 2020 where Stan Walker, Robinson, Kings and Savage will play alongside David Dallas, P Money, Savage and break out artists Church & AP and Illbaz.

With a uniquely relaxed vibe, The City Stage, set amongst beautiful Pohutukawa will feature Dragon, Nesian Mystik, Thomas Oliver, Mako Road, nomad and Lepani. They will be joining ever popular acts The Black Seeds and The Feelers.

A true icon in the festival landscape, Jim Beam Homegrown has something for everyone. Tickets are on sale now at homegrown.net.nz for $144.90+Booking Fee.

