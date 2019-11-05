Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Dragonfly for Airshow

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 9:38 am
Press Release: Warbirds Over Wanaka


One of only two De Havilland Dragonfly aircraft still flying in the world will make a triumphant return to the skies at the Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow next Easter.

The DH-90 Dragonfly ZK-AYR “Endeavour” is operated by the Croydon Aircraft Company at Mandeville, near Gore, but hasn’t flown for a number of years. The Croydon team has been hard at work getting it airworthy again to be part of the Classic Aircraft Flypast at the Wanaka Airshow.

The Dragonfly was the last in the De Havilland series of biplanes and was designed as a twin-engined luxury aircraft with 66 built between 1936 and 1938.

Commonwealth countries had 23 Dragonflies in service at the start of WWII but by the end of 1945 only six of that number survived. The only other Dragonfly still airworthy today is in a private collection in the United Kingdom.

The Croydon Aircraft Company is also bringing the DH-89 Dragon Rapide Dominie which has the distinction of having been at every Warbirds Over Wanaka Airshow since the very first event in 1988.

Another aircraft which will feature in the Classic Flypast next Easter is Ronan Harvey’s Beech-18. This aircraft, which arrived in New Zealand in 2015, had a colourful past, including being used to run drugs between Mexico and the United States.

Also taking part in the display will be a Fox Moth, Chipmunk, Staggerwing, Waco and no less than three Tiger Moths. Airshow Display Planner, Andy Love, says over the years the lunchtime Classic Aircraft Flypast at Wanaka has become something looked forward to by many aviation fans.

“The sheer variety of these beautiful old machines flying together makes for a great sight while a number of them hold a special place in the memories of many visitors who remember the role they played in helping shape aviation in both New Zealand and Australia,” says Andy.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Warbirds Over Wanaka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 