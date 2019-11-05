Taylor Grey to rejoin Why Don't We in Australia/NZ

(November 1st, 2019 - Los Angeles) The American songstress Taylor Grey has announced that she will jump back on the #8LettersWorldTour with Why Don’t We to do all the dates on the Australia/New Zealand run this month, November 2019.

This will mark the third continent and tour-leg that the singer/songwriter will have completed with the band. Since August, Taylor Grey has been a part of the 8 Letters World Tour with Why Don’t We, performing throughout the US, Europe, and now Australia/New Zealand. Throughout the months, Taylor Grey has seen her fanbase grow in size; really capitalizing on every single city she performs in to truly connect with her fans or anyone who wants to talk. At every show, you can catch Taylor doing meet and greets after her set and hanging out by her merch table; which she’s known to even personalize her merch herself, decorating them with gems and designs, making each item one-of-a-kind and unique. Also, Taylor has taken advantage of all her touring by offering a wonderful reusable straw that she’s donated all proceeds to Skip the Straw, a program through Ocean Conversancy to help keep oceans trash free.



The gifted songwriter and energetic performer, Taylor Grey first burst onto the music scene in 2016, the same year she started her undergraduate degree at Stanford University. Driven by introspection and emotive delivery, the 22-year-old Northern California native has been building a name for herself as a prolific recording artist by navigating today's contemporary pop landscape with authenticity and vulnerability that is impossible not to cheer on. Taylor's latest project, her self titled EP GREY (produced by Oliver "Oligee" Goldstein [Foster the People, Christina Aguilera] and executive producer, Josh Abraham [Justin Bieber, P!nk]), has been featured on some of Spotify’s major playlists such as Pop Sauce and supported by the likes of iHeart, YSBNow, Just Jared, and more. Taylor’s music is a melting pot of provocative, emotional, and playful that reflects in her writing and performance. While most students are planning for the next party in between classes/semesters, Taylor Grey is either in the studio or on the road touring, sharing the stage with the likes of The Vamps, Why Don’t We, New Hope Club, Jacob Whitesides, Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, Fall Out Boy, Walk the Moon, O-Town, and more. With her infectious energy and genuine passion for songwriting, it’s clear she isn’t about to take a break. Familiarize yourself with Taylor Grey’s loveable personality and enrapturing vocals before her musical career explodes.



Taylor Grey will perform with Why Don’t We in Australia/New Zealand for all dates/cities listed below;

NOV 24 // Fortitude Music Hall // Brisbane, Australia

NOV 26 // Margaret Court Arena // Melbourne, Australia

NOV 28 // Big Top Sydney // Sydney, Australia

NOV 29 // Spark Arena // Auckland, New Zealand

For more info, go to TaylorGreyMusic.com

Of course, excited to go back on the road and loving every minute of it, Taylor Grey shares her thoughts about the upcoming tour-leg, “I am beyond excited to continue on with the 8 Letters Tour and visit Australia and New Zealand for the first time. Why Don’t We have become like family to me and their amazing fan base has changed my life forever.”

