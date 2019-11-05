Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Marilyn Waring Recognised by Zonta New Zealand

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 11:24 am
Press Release: Zonta

ZONTA CELEBRATES 100 YEARS!

Zonta New Zealand is also delighted to announce Professor Marilyn Waring has been awarded the Zonta International Centennial Recognition Award – New Zealand.

The purpose of this award is to recognise an outstanding individual within a country who demonstrates outstanding commitment to empowering women through service and/or advocacy. Souella Cumming, Governor of Zonta New Zealand, says “Marilyn Waring exemplifies this.”

Marilyn will be presented with the award a function at the Banquet Hall, Parliament on 8 November 2019. One award is being presented for each country in which Zonta International participates. The Australian recipient of this award is former prime minister Julia Gillard.

"We are confident that these awards will broaden our local networks and will strengthen our relationships with like-minded people and organizations. We don't want to live through 100 more years to achieve gender equality." states Zonta International President Susanne von Bassewitz on the occasion of the Centennial Awards.

Marilyn Waring was also recognised by Zonta International in 2014 with Honorary Membership. The Zonta International Board awards lifelong International Honorary Membership to individuals who have helped to change societal attitudes about women, or have improved conditions for women beyond the national level. Since 1970, Zonta International has recognized 40 women for their significant contributions to advancing the status of women worldwide.

In 2016 Marilyn was recognised by Zonta New Zealand as one of the Women of Achievement in celebration of Zonta’s 50th anniversary in New Zealand.

END

