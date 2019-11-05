Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The Reviews Are in: Black Grace Wows American Audiences

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Elephant Publicity


Now halfway through their 2019 North American tour, Black Grace has received a raft of stunning reviews for their programme which will be offered to Auckland audiences with One Night Only playing at the ASB Waterfront Theatre on Saturday 23 November. Extra tickets for this performance have recently been released for public sale.

‘The distinguishing spirit of this troupe is incredible speed and stamina, an exhilarating, seemingly inexhaustible energy.’ – The New York Times

‘…Black Grace crosses geographical and social boundaries, often with innovative flair and theatricality… It packs the raw visceral power of a primal communal rite into a carefully constructed form of rigor and sophistication.’ – The Boston Globe

‘With ultimate success, the group brought a truly gruelling but awe-inducing performance ...’ – The Diamondback, Maryland

Their five-centre tour, which included five performances at the prestigious Joyce Theater in New York City will play Minneapolis and Los Angeles, before they return home mid-November to sign off the year with a performance of the touring programme at ASB Waterfront Theatre. The company will then go into planning for what is set to be a massive 2020 celebrating Black Grace’s 25th Birthday year.

We’re extremely happy with the feedback from the tour. It’s been humbling to see how audiences and critics have embraced our uniquely Pacific stories and I am proud of our Company’s hard work and achievements. We are looking forward to coming home and sharing our success with our Auckland audiences’, says Black Grace Founder and Artistic Director, Neil Ieremia.

One Night Only plays:
ASB Waterfront Theatre, Wynyard Quarter
Saturday 23rd November, 7:30pm
Book at www.asbwaterfronttheatre.co.nz or www.ticketmaster.co.nz

For more information or interviews, contact:
Michelle Lafferty at Elephant Publicity
+64 9 368 4180 or michelle@elephantpublicity.co.nz


