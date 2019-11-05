Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

The biggest, happiest Christmas show in town

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Coca Cola Christmas In The Park

For immediate release

 

5 November 2019

Getting ready for the biggest, happiest Christmas show in town!

Producers of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park have announced the line-up for the nation’s much loved Christmas celebration being held in Christchurch and Auckland later this year.

One of New Zealand’s favourite reggae groups, Sons of Zion and reigning hip hop soul queen, Ladi6 will headline the Auckland event; and pop sensation Robinson will headline the Christchurch show.

They’ll be sharing the big stage with a talent packed touring cast which includes crowd favourites Lavina Williams, Vince Harder, Tom Batchelor, Ella Monnery, Victor Hawkins-Sulfa and Nyree Huyser. They’ll be joined at both shows by backing vocalists Anna Grahame, Paul Fagamalo and Iri Aumatangi - and soul and R’n’B singer Russell Harrison will star in a surprise role.

The popular free Christmas concerts will be held in Christchurch’s Hagley Park on 30 November and in the Auckland Domain on 14 December 2019.

Creative director Dixon Nacey says, “We’re excited to have such sensational headline acts and ensemble cast performing alongside our best local artists, dance groups, a gospel choir and a twenty piece band. Year after year I’m blown away by the world class talent we get to our stage. This year promises to be another great show with something for everyone!”

Annette Chillingworth, of Coca-Cola New Zealand says, “It’s truly inspiring to be part of the team that has brought this wonderful celebration of Kiwi talent to the big stage for over twenty five years.

It’s become a tradition for so many Kiwi families and communities as they celebrate the start of the festive season at New Zealand’s biggest free outdoor musical celebration.”

Since 1994 Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has raised millions of dollars for New Zealand charities. Proceeds from this year’s concerts will once again go towards Youthline, who help support and develop over 50,000 young people every year.

For more information go to www.christmasinthepark.co.nz

Ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Coca Cola Christmas In The Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>


Tuia 250: Endeavour Arrives At Tūranganui-A-Kiwa

The co-chair for Tuia 250 national commemorations says it's not a bad thing if people want to express their views, as a replica of Captain Cook's Endeavour is today set to make its way into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa... Local iwi oppose the ship's visit and have refused to do a pōhiri. More>>

ALSO:

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

NZ On Air: $12 Million For Stimulating Content For Tamariki

New Zealand tamariki have much to be excited about, with just under $12.5 million in funding confirmed for a raft of new screen and music content including a new daily kids quiz show. More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 