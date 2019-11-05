The biggest, happiest Christmas show in town

5 November 2019

Getting ready for the biggest, happiest Christmas show in town!

Producers of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park have announced the line-up for the nation’s much loved Christmas celebration being held in Christchurch and Auckland later this year.

One of New Zealand’s favourite reggae groups, Sons of Zion and reigning hip hop soul queen, Ladi6 will headline the Auckland event; and pop sensation Robinson will headline the Christchurch show.

They’ll be sharing the big stage with a talent packed touring cast which includes crowd favourites Lavina Williams, Vince Harder, Tom Batchelor, Ella Monnery, Victor Hawkins-Sulfa and Nyree Huyser. They’ll be joined at both shows by backing vocalists Anna Grahame, Paul Fagamalo and Iri Aumatangi - and soul and R’n’B singer Russell Harrison will star in a surprise role.

The popular free Christmas concerts will be held in Christchurch’s Hagley Park on 30 November and in the Auckland Domain on 14 December 2019.

Creative director Dixon Nacey says, “We’re excited to have such sensational headline acts and ensemble cast performing alongside our best local artists, dance groups, a gospel choir and a twenty piece band. Year after year I’m blown away by the world class talent we get to our stage. This year promises to be another great show with something for everyone!”

Annette Chillingworth, of Coca-Cola New Zealand says, “It’s truly inspiring to be part of the team that has brought this wonderful celebration of Kiwi talent to the big stage for over twenty five years.

It’s become a tradition for so many Kiwi families and communities as they celebrate the start of the festive season at New Zealand’s biggest free outdoor musical celebration.”

Since 1994 Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has raised millions of dollars for New Zealand charities. Proceeds from this year’s concerts will once again go towards Youthline, who help support and develop over 50,000 young people every year.

For more information go to www.christmasinthepark.co.nz

