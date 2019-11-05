Johnson and Smith back for second test
Christchurch, New Zealand, November 5, 2019 – Shaun Johnson and Brandon Smith have been recalled by the New Zealand Kiwis for Saturday’s second Test against the Great Britain Lions at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch (8.00pm kick-off).
Johnson comes back in at standoff replacing the injured Kieran Foran while Smith, stood down last week, returns at hooker as the Kiwis seek a series-clinching win after taking out last Saturday’s first Test 12-8 at Eedn Park.
Kodi Nikorima, brought in at the 11th hour to replace Smith, moves to the interchange after his heroic performance in Auckland.
Despite arriving in camp late on Friday night and not training with the side, Nikorima was on the field for 76 minutes, making a game-high 53 tackles.
In another change, rookie international Corey Harawira-Naera is named in the second row for Kenny Bromwich, who returned to Melbourne on Sunday to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Bromwich is on an extended bench should he be able to return in time for the second Test.
Added to the bench in Harawira-Naera’s place is the experienced Kevin Proctor.
The Kiwis go into the contest hunting their first series victory against Great Britain since 1998.
NEW ZEALAND KIWIS v GREAT BRITAIN LIONS
8.00pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019
Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch
NEW ZEALAND KIWIS
|1
|ROGER
TUIVASA-SHECK
(Vodafone Warriors)
|2
|KEN
MAUMALO
(Vodafone Warriors)
|3
|CHARNZE
NICOLL-KLOKSTAD
(Canberra Raiders)
|4
|JOSEPH MANU
(Sydney Roosters)
|5
|JAMAYNE
ISAAKO
(Brisbane Broncos)
|6
|SHAUN
JOHNSON
(Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)
|7
|BENJI MARSHALL
(c)
(Wests Tigers)
|8
|ZANE
TETEVANO
(Sydney Roosters)
|9
|BRANDON
SMITH
(Melbourne Storm)
|10
|JARED
WAEREA-HARGREAVES
(Sydney Roosters)
|11
|BRITON
NIKORA
(Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)
|12
|COREY
HARAWIRA-NAERA
(Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)
|13
|JOSEPH
TAPINE
(Canberra Raiders)
|Interchange:
|14
|KODI
NIKORIMA
(Vodafone Warriors)
|15
|KEVIN PROCTOR
(Gold Coast Titans)
|16
|LEESON AH
MAU
(Vodafone Warriors)
|17
|ADAM
BLAIR
(Vodafone Warriors)
|18
|JAHROME
HUGHES
(Melbourne Storm)
|19
|BRADEN
HAMLIN-UELE
(Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)
|20
|KENNY
BROMWICH
(Melbourne Storm)
|21
|BAILEY
SIMONSSON
(Canberra Raiders)
|22
|ISAIAH
PAPALI’I
(Vodafone Warriors)
HEAD COACH | MICHAEL MAGUIRE
NEW ZEALAND KIWIS | GREAT BRITAIN LIONS SERIES
|Player
|Club
|Kiwi No
|Tests for NZ
|LEESON AH MAU
|Vodafone Warriors
|812
|8
|ADAM BLAIR
|Vodafone Warriors
|732
|50
|KENNEATH BROMWICH
|Melbourne Storm
|796
|10
|KIERAN FORAN
|Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
|757
|22
|BRADEN HAMLIN UELE
|Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs
|822
|1
|COREY HARAWIRA-NAERA
|Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
|823
|2
|JAHROME HUGHES
|Melbourne Storm
|819
|3
|JAMAYNE ISAAKO
|Brisbane Broncos
|808
|4
|SHAUN JOHNSON
|Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
|774
|31
|JOSEPH MANU
|Sydney Roosters
|815
|7
|BENJI MARSHALL
|Wests Tigers
|717
|30
|KEN MAUMALO
|Vodafone Warriors
|810
|8
|CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD
|Canberra Raiders
|820
|2
|BRITON NIKORA
|Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks
|818
|3
|KODI NIKORIMA
|Vodafone Warriors
|793
|14
|ISAIAH PAPALI’I
|Vodafone Warriors
|817
|1
|KEVIN PROCTOR
|Gold Coast Titans
|771
|21
|BAILEY SIMONSSON
|Canberra Raiders
|-
|-
|BRANDON SMITH
|Melbourne Storm
|816
|6
|JOSEPH TAPINE
|Canberra Raiders
|800
|11
|ZANE TETEVANO
|Sydney Roosters
|821
|2
|ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK
|Vodafone Warriors
|779
|19
|JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES
|Sydney Roosters
|755
|31