Johnson and Smith back for second test

Tuesday, 5 November 2019, 5:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rugby League


Christchurch, New Zealand, November 5, 2019 – Shaun Johnson and Brandon Smith have been recalled by the New Zealand Kiwis for Saturday’s second Test against the Great Britain Lions at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch (8.00pm kick-off).
Johnson comes back in at standoff replacing the injured Kieran Foran while Smith, stood down last week, returns at hooker as the Kiwis seek a series-clinching win after taking out last Saturday’s first Test 12-8 at Eedn Park.
Kodi Nikorima, brought in at the 11th hour to replace Smith, moves to the interchange after his heroic performance in Auckland.
Despite arriving in camp late on Friday night and not training with the side, Nikorima was on the field for 76 minutes, making a game-high 53 tackles.
In another change, rookie international Corey Harawira-Naera is named in the second row for Kenny Bromwich, who returned to Melbourne on Sunday to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Bromwich is on an extended bench should he be able to return in time for the second Test.
Added to the bench in Harawira-Naera’s place is the experienced Kevin Proctor.
The Kiwis go into the contest hunting their first series victory against Great Britain since 1998.


NEW ZEALAND KIWIS v GREAT BRITAIN LIONS
8.00pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019
Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

NEW ZEALAND KIWIS

1ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK
(Vodafone Warriors)
2KEN MAUMALO
(Vodafone Warriors)
3CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTAD
(Canberra Raiders)
4JOSEPH MANU
(Sydney Roosters)
5JAMAYNE ISAAKO
(Brisbane Broncos)
6SHAUN JOHNSON
(Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)
7BENJI MARSHALL (c)
(Wests Tigers)
8ZANE TETEVANO
(Sydney Roosters)
9BRANDON SMITH
(Melbourne Storm)
10JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES
(Sydney Roosters)
11BRITON NIKORA
(Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)
12COREY HARAWIRA-NAERA
(Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)
13JOSEPH TAPINE
(Canberra Raiders)
Interchange:
14KODI NIKORIMA
(Vodafone Warriors)
15KEVIN PROCTOR
(Gold Coast Titans)
16LEESON AH MAU
(Vodafone Warriors)
17ADAM BLAIR
(Vodafone Warriors)
18JAHROME HUGHES
(Melbourne Storm)
19BRADEN HAMLIN-UELE
(Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks)
20KENNY BROMWICH
(Melbourne Storm)
21BAILEY SIMONSSON
(Canberra Raiders)
22ISAIAH PAPALI’I
(Vodafone Warriors)

HEAD COACH | MICHAEL MAGUIRE


NEW ZEALAND KIWIS | GREAT BRITAIN LIONS SERIES

PlayerClubKiwi NoTests for NZ
LEESON AH MAUVodafone Warriors8128
ADAM BLAIRVodafone Warriors73250
KENNEATH BROMWICHMelbourne Storm79610
KIERAN FORANCanterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs75722
BRADEN HAMLIN UELECanterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs8221
COREY HARAWIRA-NAERACronulla-Sutherland Sharks8232
JAHROME HUGHESMelbourne Storm8193
JAMAYNE ISAAKOBrisbane Broncos8084
SHAUN JOHNSONCronulla-Sutherland Sharks77431
JOSEPH MANUSydney Roosters8157
BENJI MARSHALLWests Tigers71730
KEN MAUMALOVodafone Warriors8108
CHARNZE NICOLL-KLOKSTADCanberra Raiders8202
BRITON NIKORACronulla-Sutherland Sharks8183
KODI NIKORIMAVodafone Warriors79314
ISAIAH PAPALI’IVodafone Warriors8171
KEVIN PROCTORGold Coast Titans77121
BAILEY SIMONSSONCanberra Raiders--
BRANDON SMITHMelbourne Storm8166
JOSEPH TAPINECanberra Raiders80011
ZANE TETEVANOSydney Roosters8212
ROGER TUIVASA-SHECKVodafone Warriors77919
JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVESSydney Roosters75531

LIFESTYLE


 


