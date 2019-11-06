Aldous Harding joined by Weyes Blood and Purple Pilgrims

AUCKLAND, NZ (Nov 6, 2019) – Celebrated New Zealand singer-songwriter and force of nature ALDOUS HARDING returns home for a unique and special handful of NZ shows this March. Joined by two of the most compelling artists of the indie world today, WEYES BLOOD and PURPLE PILGRIMS, this is a triple billing not to be missed.

Experience Aldous Harding live, joined by Weyes Blood and Purple Pilgrims throughout Aotearoa.

An artist of rare calibre, Harding has become well-known for her expressive tales, carried by delicately rendered musical arrangements that mystify audiences; trapping them in her web. Her critically acclaimed album Designer was released in April on Flying Nun Records (NZ). With its arrival came a mighty ripple, felt throughout the world of popular culture.

Q Magazine graced the album with , deeming the album as “both fascinating and frightening, highly eccentric and blisteringly beautiful” while The Guardian agreed, calling it a “captivating and indecipherable” work. For Designer, Harding has been nominated for four NZ Music Awards including Best Solo Artist, Best Alternative Artist, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

American psychedelic-folk artist Weyes Blood (Natalie Mering) has captured the attention of critics worldwide for her entrancing Sub Pop Records debut, Titanic Rising released in April 2019. Mering classifies Titanic Rising as the Kinks meet WWII or Bob Seger meets Enya. Listen closely enough, and you’ll also hear the jazz of Hoagy Carmichael mingle with the artful mysticism of Alejandro Jodorowsky and the monomyth of scholar Joseph Campbell.

Pitchfork marked the album Best New Music on release, while NPR praised Mering’s songwriting as “steeped in the magic stuff of fantasies and daydreams.” This will be Mering’s maiden trip to New Zealand, so do not miss the opportunity to see one of the most talked about artists in the indie music world today.

Enchanting sister duo Purple Pilgrims (Clementine and Valentine Nixon) and Flying Nun labelmates will bring their mesmerizing dreamscapes of celestial pop, folk and atmospheric jazz to what is a truly special lineup and celebration in the name of ‘songwriting’. Perfumed Earth, their sophomore album and Flying Nun debut, shimmers with veiled, kaleidoscopic textures, arriving at a sound that is both spacious and sensual, swooning and spellbound.

In August of this year, Harding’s Designer album tour produced 3 sold-out shows, which included a packed out audience at Auckland’s Powerstation. Don’t miss out on this supremely special opportunity to see Aldous Harding, Weyes Blood and Purple Pilgrims together in concert, for a rare celebration of songwriting power.

ALDOUS HARDING

with Weyes Blood & Purple Pilgrims

MICHAEL FOWLER CENTRE, WELLINGTON

FRIDAY MARCH 13

(NZ FESTIVAL)

AUCKLAND TOWN HALL, AUCKLAND

SATURDAY MARCH 14

(ARTS FESTIVAL)

CHRISTCHURCH TOWN HALL, CHRISTCHURCH

SUNDAY MARCH 15



Below is what press experienced at Harding’s Designer New Zealand Tour.

“Bowing out for the night, it was clear Aldous Harding had just cast a very long spell. And the audience was happy to be bewitched.” New Zealand Herald

“a baffling, brilliant and totally original artist.” Stuff Entertainment

“Her voice slices through the crowd and makes a beeline for the core of each of us. She taps into your soul, where you thought there was only space for your own thoughts and feelings.” Cityscape

