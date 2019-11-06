Onefour Announce December Headline New Zealand Show



ONEFOUR

- Australia's First Drill Collective Announce New Zealand Headline Show -

“the biggest thing in hip hop right now…” GQ

“Australia’s first drill rappers…” Radar Station

“Australia’s most exciting rappers…” Vice

AUCKLAND, NZ (Nov 6, 2019) – With a string of viral singles and videos racking up over 30 million streams, drill collective ONEFOUR have announced their first ever headline in New Zealand this December.

From the streets of Western Sydney to the world at large, OneFour are carving out a reputation for energy charged storytelling and world-class production. Their songs depict a life of adversity and conflict that few outsiders have access to. Yet, as Australia’s first drill group, they proudly represent the Greater Western Sydney district of Mt Druitt to a growing fanbase all around the world, awakening audiences to the often-overlooked talent that come from working-class communities across the country.

Dubbed as ‘Australia’s most exciting rappers’ by Vice - OneFour will be bringing their unique sound, shaped by a life of adversity and conflict, to fans in Auckland, performing at the Powerstation on Thursday December 5th.

It's the end of the beginning for this crew. While their feet are firmly planted in the streets that raised them, their sights are set on being the first Australian Rap group to really crack open the UK and US markets.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 12pm Thursday, November 7.

For complete tour & ticket information, visit: livenation.co.nz

ABOUT ONEFOUR

OneFour, ‘Australia’s first drill rappers’, were the fastest-growing new artists online in September 2019 according to UK based Radar Station. The group’s last single, ‘Ladz in the Hood’, released on Monday 2 September, racked up 400,000 views in the space of 24 hours and become the top trending video on YouTube, leading GQ to describe them as the “biggest thing in hip hop right now”.

The band, from Mt Druitt in western Sydney, have been hailed by Vice as “Australia’s most exciting rappers” – but have been subject to similar harassment and censorship as that faced by drill acts in the US and UK, with authorities accusing their songs of promoting violent crime.

Don’t miss the most exciting rappers in Australia’s scene as OneFour take on their first ever headline shows this November.

ONEFOUR

THE BEGINNING TOUR - 2019

POWERSTATION, AUCKLAND

THURSDAY DECEMBER 5



TICKETS ON SALE 12PM THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: @OneFour_Official & www.livenation.co.nz

ends

© Scoop Media

