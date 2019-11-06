CITY TALKS: Make Room for Herstory:



November 2019



“provided they make up their minds to be good architects…”

ELIZABETH COX

City Gallery Wellington, Civic Square

Monday 18 November, 6pm

Free entry

In 1919 the Christchurch Star reported there were a number of ‘girls’ in New Zealand architect’s offices, studying to make architecture their profession. The newspaper concluded: ‘naturally a capable woman architect should prove invaluable’. Who were these ‘girls’ in architect’s offices, and why were some inspired to believe they would add value to the profession? This talk by Wellington architectural historian Elizabeth Cox will profile the careers of New Zealand women architects who studied to be architects between 1900-1950, and examine their contribution to the architectural history of New Zealand – from the Edwardian to modernist era



City Talks is an ongoing series initiated by the New Zealand Institute of Architects Wellington Branch and presented in partnership with City Gallery Wellington. Its purpose is to foster discussion about architecture for a broader audience in a city that cares to openly discuss ideas relevant to our future.

While completing her MA in New Zealand history at Victoria University of Wellington Elizabeth discovered her passion for social and women’s history. Over the course of her career she has worked at the New Zealand Historic Places Trust, the National Trust in the United Kingdom and as a historian for the Waitangi Tribunal. Elizabeth is now the director of Bay Heritage Consultants, a Wellington firm that specialises in uncovering the social and architectural history of buildings and their occupants. Their research has included some of New Zealand’s most important heritage buildings, including the St James Theatre, Weir House and Old St Paul’s in Wellington.

The talk will be followed by refreshments.

City Talks are free to attend and held in the Adam Auditorium, City Gallery Wellington, Civic Square.

