More games at home for Pulse in 2020

Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse will have an increased presence at home next season following changes to the ANZ Premiership netball draw for 2020.

The defending champions will feature in eight home matches with the playing schedule for the new season incorporating two games to be played on Sundays (late afternoon/early evening) and one on Mondays (night).

``The changes to the competition are good news for the Pulse and netball as a whole,’’ Pulse CEO Fran Scholey said.

``It allows us two additional home games in 2020, meaning the season is going to be bigger and better, while building on the great success of the Silver Ferns at the recent Netball World Cup and showcasing how important the ANZ Premiership competition is in New Zealand.

``We have an actioned packed pre-season planned throughout the Zone before the competition gets under way in March.

``That will start with all season memberships purchased before December 1 gaining free entry to a highly anticipated pre-season match against the Queensland Firebirds, who we enjoy a close association with, at Te Rauparaha Arena on February 13.’’

That event will also coincide with the team’s official 2020 launch where invited guests and sponsors will be on hand to help get the new Pulse campaign under way.

Changes to the draw mean a slightly extended season with the round robin (all teams playing each other three times) running from March 15 – June 29 ahead of the Finals Series.

By playing the competition matches over two days, players, officials and volunteers will have their previously demanding workloads eased, in the process giving teams more opportunities and time to present in front of their home support base.

Coming together for the start of pre-season training on November 1, the Pulse will kick off their title defence on the road against the Tactix in Blenheim on March 15, with Scholey alerting Pulse fans to prepare for an important announcement on that front.

2020 Pulse home games:

Sunday, March 22 vs Steel, TSB Arena, Wellington, 6.10pm

Sunday, April 5 vs Magic, Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua, 4.10pm

Monday, April 27 vs Mystics, TSB Arena, Wellington, 7.20pm

Sunday, May 3 vs Stars, Te Rauparaha Arena, Porirua, 6.10pm

Sunday, May 24 vs Mystics, TSB Arena, Wellington, 4.10pm

Monday, June 8 vs Magic, TSB Arena, Wellington, 7.10pm

Sunday, June 21 vs Steel, TSB Arena, Wellington, 4.10pm

Sunday, June 28 vs Tactix, Fly Palmy Arena, Palmerston North, 6.10pm



