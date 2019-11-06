Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Incubator Work "Enough" Premieres at The Meteor

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 4:46 pm
Press Release: Meteor Theatre


Renowned Hamilton choreographer and performer Mike Sorensen is bringing a new work to The Meteor stage this November. Sorensen and Moving Parts Productions are proud to present Enough, running for a short season at The Meteor Theatre on November 14-16.

A devised contemporary piece choreographed by Sorenson and featuring spoken word composed by Michael Moore, music by Jeremy Mayall and a cast of dancers from around Aotearoa, Enough is a unique insight into one person’s experience with depression (an experience shared by so many people in Aotearoa).

Inspired by Sorensen’s own struggle with mental health issues Enough follows a young man’s journey dealing with depression, finding despair through the physical and mental turmoil it causes him and hope through the support from his family and friends. An intimate and moving performance weaving together a myriad of different artistic disciplines, Enough is a work originated from the inaugural Waikato New Works Incubator, which connected local creative talent with renowned artists from around New Zealand.

“The programme was designed specifically to bring more local stories and local people to the stage with the skills and support needed to succeed both nationally and internationally,” says Jeremy Mayall.

Sorensen worked alongside Louise Potiki Bryant of Atamira Dance Company and, in June, a workshop showing was staged in front of Creative New Zealand where he received funding to further develop the work.

With Enough, Sorensen has been able to use movement to talk about his experiences dealing with depression. “For me, dance has often been a way of dealing with these emotions,” Sorensen says.

Since June, Taiaroa Royal (Okareka Dance Company) has come on board as artistic director to guide and shape the premiere season of Enough at The Meteor Theatre. Sorensen says, “It’s a privilege to have Tai guide me through this process. His knowledge and experience is invaluable, so having him involved in this has been an honour.”

A moving and masterful piece, Enough runs Thursday 14th of November - Saturday 16th of November, 7:30pm at the Meteor Theatre. Tickets Available at www.themeteor.co.nz.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Meteor Theatre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit


Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>


Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

On 7–19 October: NZ Improv Fest Turns (It Up To) Eleven

The New Zealand Improv Festival (NZIF) is celebrating eleven years by going 110%; this national festival has increased to two weeks of improvisation with guests from all over the world. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 