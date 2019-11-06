Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

New book launch - The Case For Cannabis Law Reform

Wednesday, 6 November 2019, 7:21 pm
Press Release: VJM Publishing

New book launch - The Case For Cannabis Law Reform by Vince McLeod

NELSON - The pro-cannabis side of the referendum debate fired its first major salvo this week with the launch of VJM Publishing's latest book, The Case For Cannabis Law Reform.

Written by VJM Publishing Vice President and former Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party Membership Secretary Vince McLeod, this 188-page book is the culmination of over a decade of research into the benefits and uses of cannabis and the failure of cannabis prohibition.

McLeod says that the book is aimed at people who know about the referendum but who don't know much about cannabis other than hearsay. He hopes that the book will help to persuade them that New Zealand ought to follow the same path as California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska and Canada, who have all made cannabis legal.

McLeod has a M.A. in Psychology from Canterbury University and has campaigned for cannabis law reform since 2007. A trip through Los Angeles in 2008 showed him the depth of existing knowledge about medicinal cannabis and its applications, and he says that it's a shame that New Zealand has fallen so far behind on this issue.

Bookstores wishing to stock copies of The Case For Cannabis Law Reform can contact the distributor, Dave McManus of CopyPress Nelson, at 03 547 2972.

Individuals wishing to purchase a copy of The Case For Cannabis Law Reform can find copies for direct sale on TradeMe.

ENDS

