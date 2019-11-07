Sol3 Mio announce second Christmas show at The Civic

9am Thursday 7 November, 2019- Tickets to the first ‘A Sol3 Mio Christmas’ show have sold out, so New Zealand's favourite musical trio Sol3 Mio have announced that they'll perform a second show at The Civic on Sunday 22 December.

Tickets to the second show go on sale at 9am on Monday 11 November via Ticketmaster, with a Ticketmaster pre-sale from 11am on Friday 8 November.

The shows will feature Sol3 Mio performing Christmas carols and a selection of favourites from their repertoire, plus special guest appearances.

Sol3 Mio's Moses Mackay says that they're they're blown away by the response to the first concert, with more than half the tickets sold in under a day. "The tickets went so quickly, that we knew we had to do a second show."

"We're going to have an amazing two nights of festivities at The Civic, and it's going to be a real Christmas celebration for us because Pene flies overseas straight afterwards to perform in Europe."

With each member of the group busy with their solo careers, this could be the only chance to see Sol3 Mio live in concert for some time.

Tickets for the second 'A Sol3 Mio Christmas' show go on sale at 9am on Monday 11 November at Ticketmaster. Options include VIP tickets with soundcheck access and a photo opportunity.

‘A SOL3 MIO CHRISTMAS’

Saturday 21 December - SOLD OUT

Sunday 22 December - NEW SHOW

The Civic Book at Ticketmaster





