Manukau Symphony Orchestra: Magic Mozart



The Manukau Symphony Orchestra welcomes the return of a soloist who will be performing the work that started her journey as a clarinettist at its ‘Magic Mozart’ concert on Saturday 16 November at the Vodafone Events Centre.

Now the Head of Woodwind at the New Zealand School of Music, Deborah Rawson is looking forward to playing “one of the first and greatest of all concertos for the clarinet” – Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major.

“It was a live performance of this work by Frank Gurr, principal clarinet of the NZSO in the early 60s, which made me decide to take up the clarinet,” says Rawson. “It was a kind of epiphany for me, and I have never looked back.”

‘Magic Mozart’ will open with Douglas Lilburn’s Aotearoa Overture – the first New Zealand orchestral work that Music Director, Uwe Grodd, first conducted over thirty years ago.

“I was immediately taken by the fresh soundscapes of the work, as it was a kind of music I had never heard before back then,” says Grodd.

Brahms’ Symphony No. 3, nicknamed ‘Wiesbaden Symphony’ after the picturesque town where it was written, is considered one of the composer’s most personal and thoughtful works. Unusually, each four movements end quietly.

The Manukau Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra with a ‘very special spirit’ comprised of a unique mix of professional, youth and community players. It is the only full symphony orchestra based in South Auckland and performs up to five concerts throughout the year.

The orchestra gratefully acknowledges the support of its donors, funders and supporters, including Four Winds Foundation, Perpetual Guardian om behalf of Merton Trust and the Auckland Council.

What: Manukau Symphony Orchestra presents ‘Magic Mozart’

When: Saturday 16 November 2019, 7.30pm

Where: Vodafone Events Centre

Tickets are on sale now at eventfinda.co.nz



