Applications now open for Research Grant and Residency

Applications are now open for a $5000 research grant and residency through the New Zealand Society of Authors (PEN NZ Inc) and Auckland War Memorial Museum. The grant is for writers who wish to use the resources of the Auckland Museum Research Library as part of the development of a manuscript.

The grant can be used for fiction and non-fiction projects and the recipient will also be offered up to four weeks funded accommodation at the Michael King Writers’ Centre in Devonport.

Auckland Museum Head of Collection Information and Access Adam Moriarty says this grant was established to help aid research and unlock stories held within the Museum’s library and collections.

“As New Zealand’s oldest research institution, Auckland Museum has always put research at the heart of its activities and aspirations. The NZSA Grant is a fantastic way for new people to explore the collections and share the stories of Tāmaki Makaurau,” he says.

In 2018, the grant was awarded to Auckland writer Sarah Ell, whose winning proposal used research drawn from Auckland Museum Library's extensive collections on New Zealand native species.

Previous recipients have also included Laurence Fearnley, who used the award for research on smell and landscape. Laurence drew on the journals of naturalist and missionary Rev. Richard Taylor and the observations Taylor made regarding scented plant material used by Māori in the creation of "The Grand Māori Perfume”. Another recipient, screenwriter, playwright, filmmaker and actor Paolo Rotondo used his research to work on his play Kororāreka: The Ballad of Maggie Flynn.

Moriarty says the Auckland Museum Library is one of New Zealand’s major research libraries.

“The depth of material available is highly valued both in New Zealand and internationally. We are proud to work alongside the NZ Society of Authors to offer this unique grant and residency,” he says.

NZ Society of Authors CEO Jenny Nagle says it is exciting to be able to offer such a grant for New Zealand writers.

“The recipient will have access to the Museum’s on-line collections and a wealth of research and materials on site. Coupled with the Michael King Writers Centre and with additional Museum benefits, this grant is a handsome combination of access to archives for research, cash to cover expenses and a place and space to write. We are grateful to the Auckland Museum for its generosity and recognition of the needs of writers,” she says.

The deadline for applications is 4pm, 31 January 2020. The successful recipient will be announced in early 2020.

Applicants need to be members of the NZ Society of Authors (PEN NZ Inc). Membership of the NZ Society of Authors is open to all budding and established writers. You can find out more at www.authors.org.nz

Application form and terms & conditions NZSA / Auckland Museum Research Grants





