New Zealand to mark 100 years since first Armistice Day

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7, 2019



Armistice Day will be commemorated with a national ceremony at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington on Monday 11 November at 11am. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

“This year marks 100 years since the first Armistice Day service was held in 1919,” says Bernadette Cavanagh, Chief Executive Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

“On 11 November 1919 New Zealanders throughout the country paused in silent reflection to remember those who died in the First World War.

“They joined British subjects around the world in following King George V’s request for a two-minute silence to be observed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month – the moment the guns fell silent on the Western Front the year before.

“One hundred years on, Armistice Day gives us the opportunity to reflect and honour those who died, not just in the First World War but in all conflicts. We also remember the high cost of war on all those who served, their families and communities.

“On this anniversary of the war’s end, we are reminded of the importance of our commitment to work alongside the international community in the pursuit of peace and security,” says Bernadette Cavanagh.

The Government will be represented at the Armistice Day service by Hon Kris Faafoi, Minister for Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media. Members of the Diplomatic Corps will also be in attendance.

The two-minute silence will be signalled by the tolling of Rangimarie, the peace bell, one of the 74 bells making up the carillon at the National War Memorial.

People wanting to attend are asked to be seated in the Hall of Memories by 10.45am.

Background

Read more about Armistice at nzhistory.govt.nz



