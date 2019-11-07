Final Kiwis Test For 2019

FINAL KIWIS TEST FOR 2019

Attention to our South Island Kiwis fans!!

International Rugby League is back in Christchurch this weekend!

See International rugby league at its biggest and best this Saturday November 9 at the Christchurch Double Header at Orange Theory Stadium!

Featuring two huge test matches, Fiji Bati take on Papua New Guinea in what promises to be a very physical match with the Oceania Cup Pool B Trophy up for grabs plus of course the Kiwis get the chance to make it a clean sweep over the visiting Great Britain Rugby League Lions!

Make sure you’ve got your tickets to support your Kiwis team and witness some of the best rugby league in the world on your home patch.

The Kiwis haven’t played in Christchurch for 2 years since we played Scotland in the RLWC, so get your black jumper out, splash on some face paint .. or just come along in numbers to support us and rugby league in the South! Let’s show the Northerners how we support our team and our great game!

Tickets from only $20 for adults and $10 for kids (Plus fees)

Get your tickets on-line now at Ticketek www.ticketek.co.nz/league2019

Saturday 9 November, Orange Theory Stadium, Christchurch

4.30pm Gates Open

5.20pm Fiji vs Papua New Guinea

8.00pm New Zealand vs Great Britain Rugby League Lions



