Three Charities to Pitch at Crowdfunding Event

7 November 2019

Media release

Urban Garden, Theatre Company And Refugee Group to Pitch at Crowdfunding Event

Three Auckland charities chosen for their inclusive approach have been selected to pitch at The Funding Network’s next live crowdfunding event.

Often called the Dragon’s Den for the charity sector, The Funding Network (TFN) launched in New Zealand in 2014 and has since raised more than $325,000 for 25 non-profit groups. Each charity pitches to the crowd about their work and what funds they need and then guests pledge donations to their favourites in an auction-like situation.

The next event, to be held at GridAKL on Monday, 25 November, has a theme of “Strengthening Inclusion”, chosen in response to the Christchurch tragedy in March.

“After that awful day, we wanted to deliver an event that would support organisations driving positive cultural diversity and inclusion within communities across New Zealand. Our aim is to raise about $10,000 for each of the three charities,” says TFN Chair Nick Edgar, who will also be the Pledge Facilitator at the event.

The three groups chosen for the November event are:

• Grow Space’s Morningside Urban Market Garden. From sites at Eden Park and Gribblehirst community hub, this collaboration grows the market garden skills of migrant and refugee women who supply hyper-local organic produce to local cafes and businesses.

•

• Prayas Theatre Company. A South Asian theatre group who focus on story-telling from a migrant perspective and creating a safe place for this. It’s recent collaboration with Auckland Theatre Company - A Fine Balance - was highly praised by reviewers. They will be focusing on funding for the young children’s group.

•

• Asylum Seekers Support Trust. Previously known as the Auckland Refugee Council, this organisation provides safety, support and advocacy for all people who are driven to seek asylum in New Zealand.

•

“These three charities are all innovative, grassroots charities working at the front line to empower diverse voices, build community inclusion and belonging, and support new-New Zealanders.

-2-

“They all do amazing work in their communities and are making a real difference to the lives of those involved with them. We hope we can do them proud on the night,” says Edgar.

This is the seventh TFN crowdfunding event to be held in New Zealand. The event is made possible thanks to partners ASB, Bayleys, The Gift Trust, Outspoken and GridAKL.

More information on each charity can be found at:

www.growspace.org.nz www.prayas.co.nz www.aucklandrefugeecouncil.org

ENDS





© Scoop Media

