VOTE NOW! The Magnets 2019 RDU98.5FM Radio Awards

THE MAGNETS

2019 RDU RADIO AWARDS

making the invisible, visible…

SATURDAY 7TH DECEMBER 6PM-MIDNIGHT

THE GYMNASIUM, CHRISTCHURCH ARTS CENTRE

“RDU celebrates another big year of smashing it for Ōtautahi talent”

Over 200 titles. In 12 months. All local. For 43 years RDU98.5FM has been the undisputed arbiter for promoting new and emerging music in Canterbury. And now the time has come to formalise that pedigree, with a not-so-big Awards, live showcase and party to shine a light on all that Independent Radio has achieved on and off-air.

2019 playlisted singer/songwriters, bands and electronic producers include:

KOOL AID / TRUTH / LIAM K SWIGGS / HEADLAND / MOUSEY / REALITY CHANT X ISRAEL STAR / NERVOUS JERK / RUBIX / ADAM HATTAWAY AND THE HAUNTERS / YUNGLOVERS / THE STREAKERS / CARAMEL SMOOTH HEAVEN / WILTON / TOYOTA / MONIKA / TERRIBLE SONS / GETSET / PIECES OF MOLLY / BEN WOODS / MODEL HOME / THE RULING ELITE / FRENCH CONCESSION / BEST BETS / NO BROADCAST / MMDELAI / BOMB DYLAN / AND$UM / MeDAL / BRASSIC / SOCIAL SPORT / ZHUKOV / PIKACHUNES / MR MUSCLE / KAMANDI / RUGGED SHARK / 2XM / EST.137 / FOLLOWER / HUCKSLEY / KEANU RAVES / MUNDI / PAPLOCO / RUSE / SURF TURTLE / YUNGBAD / BLAIR PARKES / DESOLATE TESTAMENTS / AZURE &PURPLEMAN / CEL / DARMA DAN / CAIRNS MC / DOG POWER / DUSTY / EST / PURPRARI &YOUNG DIZ / SEASIDE & JAY ROACHER / THE CAFFINATED COLLECTIVE / THE MIDIMASTER / ULTRAVIOLET / YOUR INDIGO / AL CAMPBELL / DANCE ARMSTRONG / JAGĀ / JOY / PICKLE DARLING / SHLI / FLIP GRATER / GODMODE & KASE / HYPNUMB / INFECTIOUSS / LAURA LEE LOVELY / LIKHO / MURIEB / THE SETTLERS / UNORTHODOXUNITUS / DUSTY / JESS ASPINWALL / GREEEN / HA.SI / HEBBE / LUCY SMYTH / LUCK.S / BEATMAKERS / BRUCE HOLLOWS / DADHAUS / GAJUAR / LITTLE FANG / MARLON WILLIAMS / MODEL HOME / MOONFLOWER / RADAR ANGEL / SALMAN AHMED / VAGUS / WILL / WURLD SERIES / ALDOUS HARDING / AVON DADS / BNP / ENFIRE / MENTAL FATAL / NIKO / NO ACCIDENT / TAO / THE RULING ELITE / BEST BETS / DJ COLD&FLU / FLANDIZ / GENERAL E / MOB / SMOKO TRUCK / SNO DUCKETS / SRI RACHA / THE SYNDICATE

PUBLIC VOTING NOVEMBER 1st – 30th

2019 MAGNET AWARDS: IT'S THE U in RADIO U

“Student radio claims legitimate excuse for a music infested party”

Over the past decade, RDU has recognised it’s broadcast talent with the ‘Magnet’

or ‘U’ award for volunteering, long service and performance on-air. ‘Host with the Most’, ‘Best on Show’ and ‘Service to Station’ awards give our community the recognition they deserve, and highlights the talent and dedication coming through the doors each week.

Honouring the former competitions with the same names, the ‘Roundup’ Magnet Award for best live/band track of the year and the ‘Decknology’ Magnet Award for best electronic/producer track of the year are the NEW awards, that will join with the ‘Strange Attractor’ Magnet award to shed some light on the most unusual yet compellingly magnetic pieces on playlist for 2019.

It’s simply just one great Xmas party to finish up the calendar year. And now with a few more high fives!

PUBLIC VOTING NOVEMBER 1st – 30th

For press kit or further information please contact

Jolene Parker activations@rdu.org.nz 0210616912

THE MAGNETS 2019 are produced with kindness and support from:

THREE BOYS BREWERY, COSMIC, MAINZ, DATACOM, ROCKSHOP

ELECTRIC AVENUE 2020 and SHIPLEYS AUDIO VISUAL

Special aroha and gratitude going out to:

Phantom Billstickers, The Sign Network, Main Divide, Wunderbar, Gin Gin, Bunsen , The Arts Centre,

NZ On Air and The Rata Foundation

