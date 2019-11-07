Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Art Green to host The Bachelorette New Zealand

Thursday, 7 November 2019, 8:13 pm
Press Release: TVNZ

Art Green to host The Bachelorette New Zealand

NZ’s first Bachelor Art Green took centre stage in 2015 and next year he’ll be back - but this time as host of TVNZ 2’s The Bachelorette New Zealand.

Art will be guiding our beautiful Bachelorette through her journey looking for love. Given his first-hand experience, he’ll be able to help her navigate the adventure of a lifetime.

Having got the girl, Art and Matilda are the fairy-tale couple of NZ’s Bachelor franchise. Winning each other’s (and our) hearts during his season, they have since gotten married and had a beautiful son Milo, earlier this year.

On his new role as the host Art says: “I'm absolutely stoked to be hosting The Bachelorette New Zealand!

“It's going to be great to have a front row seat as our Bachelorette embarks on a journey to find love. I can't wait!”

Join Art alongside NZ’s first Bachelorette, as she puts her heart on the line in the hope of finding the perfect man.

From breathtaking adventures, to romantic dates and the all-important rose ceremonies, our eligible bachelors are about to find out if they’re the one for her.

The Bachelorette has been responsible for fairy-tale endings around the world and now it’s time for her love story.

The Bachelorette New Zealand will be coming to TVNZ 2 in 2020

The Bachelorette New Zealand is produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production New Zealand.

