Local, Live and OnDemand – TVNZ’s 2020 Content Strategy Announced

TVNZ has announced its ambitious content strategy for 2020, with a strategic focus on premium local productions, blockbuster free-to-air sport and supercharged TVNZ OnDemand growth - providing viewers with endless options in the year ahead.

“Two million New Zealanders turn to TVNZ every day. To keep engaging this many Kiwis, it’s essential we deliver the best of local and international content, however our viewers choose to watch it,” says Chief Executive, Kevin Kenrick.

“In the next year, we’re responding to viewer feedback by betting big on local content, delivering more live events, and investing in online streaming to guarantee TVNZ’s long-term sustainability.”

Bigger, better, bolder local

“Viewers love local content. New Zealanders want to see their own stories reflected in what they watch. It’s also TVNZ’s unique point of difference in a market increasingly fragmented by global players. We’re investing in local content exponentially for 2020. We’re bringing viewers ambitious dramas, factual series and comedies - the biggest local shows with the biggest local names,” says Director of Content, Cate Slater.

New dramas include TVNZ and BBC’s immersive adaptation of Eleanor Catton’s novel, The Luminaries, a stranger-than-fiction account of the Bain family murders (based on the award-winning podcast), Black Hands*, and crime drama meets Maori mysticism, One Lane Bridge.* The variety extends across genres. It’s roses at the ready with The Bachelorette NZ debuting on TVNZ 2 next year. Taskmaster NZ* forms part of TVNZ’s ongoing commitment to fostering local comedic talent. Horizons will be expanded with landmark series Origins* hosted by Scotty Morrison. While Japan with Rhys Darby, Spiky Gold Hunters and Eat Well For Less NZ will inform and entertain.

Numerous fan favourites will be back too. The tropical skulduggery continues for Celebrity Treasure Island. There’s more Great Kiwi Bake Off for TVNZ 2 - with an additional Celebrity Christmas Special featuring Paula Bennett, Art Green, David Fane, Toni Street, Jackie van Beek and Bree Tomasel! The Wellington Paranormal* gang will also ring in the silly season with a festive episode (but one that’s more Satan than Santa). Meanwhile, The Casketeers+ will kick off the New Year and the Have you Been Paying Attention? comedians will follow closely behind with all new episodes in 2020.

While the focus is local, hit international shows will sit alongside homegrown productions. TVNZ is excited to be the official home of BBC’s landmark natural history documentaries, securing a multiyear deal for wildlife and David Attenborough series from the broadcaster. Anticipated new shows include World on Fire starring Sean Bean and Helen Hunt, taut thriller Gold Digger, Damian Lewis: Spy Wars, Bradley Walsh in Breaking Dad and Starstruck featuring New Zealand’s own Rose Matafeo.

The moments that matter, LIVE

News and current affairs is at the heart of TVNZ’s content offering for 2020. Reaching nearly one million viewers every evening, 1 News at Six has pride of place as New Zealand’s most watched programme. The 1 News team will continue to deliver breaking news and agenda-setting stories, alongside flagship programmes, Breakfast, Midday, Te Karere+, Seven Sharp, Tonight, Q+A, Fair Go and Sunday next year.

“The need to be informed is fundamental. Viewers turn to us to see the story as it unfolds, whether it’s hard-hitting news or a heart-stopping All Blacks try. Live is where free-to-air TV shines and we’ve upped our capabilities to deliver more unmissable events to viewers in the year ahead,” says Slater.

TVNZ’s action-packed sports portfolio will include a selection of matches from T20 international men’s and women’s series, as well as the Super Smash competition from the end of next year. The hugely entertaining T20 Black Clash will be back, as will the Paralympics. And the build-up to one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar – the 36th America’s Cup – will be kicking off with World Series events in 2020 and the Prada Cup and America’s Cup following in early 2021.

Supercharged TVNZ OnDemand

“TVNZ OnDemand exceeded 184 million streams in FY19. We’re proud of that milestone, as well as our position as the country’s leading online streaming player, and we’re committed to fuelling its continued growth via our breadth and depth of content and extensive availability,” says Kevin Kenrick.

“Never has there been more choice for viewers and such a range of ways for them to watch the shows they love. Transforming our business and securing its digital future is our biggest challenge and our biggest opportunity. Ultimately, we’re less concerned where viewers watch, what we care about is that they choose to watch with TVNZ.”

Unique and exclusive programming underpin TVNZ OnDemand’s offering for 2020. BBC hit, Glow Up will get the local treatment, with ZM’s make-up loving Breakfast Host, Megan Papas presenting the transformational new series. TVNZ and AMC’s sweeping series The Dead Lands leads local drama online. Fan favourites, Educators*, BossBabes and House of Drag delighted audiences in 2019 and they’ll deliver side-splitting second seasons. Naughty songstress, and OD viewer favourite, Anika Moa will be “getting the band back together” with her new series Anika Moa: Reunited.

Premium and crowd pleasing international programming is right at home on TVNZ OnDemand, with newbies like Hulu’s critically acclaimed Ramy, ITV’s Noughts and Crosses, CW’s Katy Keene, NBC’s musical fantasy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Lucy Liu vehicle Why Women Kill and Aussie drama The Secrets She Keeps sitting alongside new seasons of Killing Eve, My Brilliant Friend, Doctor Who and Manifest, as well as a bursting collection of library content (from the newly introduced Seinfeld to all-time favourite Friends)!

*NZ On Air funded and supported

+Te Māngai Pāho funded and supported





