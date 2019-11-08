Fly My Pretties to Headline Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival

Fly My Pretties to Headline 2020 Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival

The team behind The Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival are excited to announce that Fly My Pretties will be headlining the 2020 Festival with a special sunset performance within the magical setting of the Hamilton Gardens’ Rhododendron Lawn. This one-of-a-kind performance will feature a 15-strong cast from all six incarnations coming together to celebrate The Studio Recordings Part One & Part Two (out next May).

This show is the collective’s first show in Hamilton in seven years, and will see Fly My Pretties perform songs from their new studio albums alongside other FMP hits in front of an original visual backdrop.

Since its inception, the collective has grown to become an institution in the New Zealand music scene that continues to reach people all over the world. The group stars a selection of the country’s finest contemporary musicians and visual artists, including members of The Black Seeds, Phoenix Foundation, L.A.B, and solo performers such as Ria Hall, Anna Coddington, Laughton Kora and Hollie Smith.

Fly My Pretties is one of the biggest acts to be brought to the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival in recent years and is reflective of the celebratory theme set for the Festival’s 21st birthday. “It is also part of a new strategy to reposition Waikato’s premier annual arts event as one of significance on the national cultural tourism calendar, showcasing Hamilton as the vibrant creative city that locals know it to be” says the Festival’s General Manager Geoff Turkington.

Tickets for Fly My Pretties, Saturday 29th February 2020, are available through Ticketek from 9am Tuesday 12 November. Children under 12 years free with adult admission.

About Fly My Pretties: Fly My Pretties is a local legend of music. Described as a collaborative musical show featuring fresh and established contemporary musicians and artists, they have been performing since 2004. The Studio Recordings represent the first studio recordings in Fly My Pretties’ 15-year history, and presents the collective’s most-loved tracks in a brand-new setting. The album features a cross section of artists who have been involved with Fly My Pretties since its inception, some who have popped up sporadically and others who have recently joined the whanau. Part One is out now.

About the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival: The Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival has been the premier arts and culture event in the Waikato for the past 20 years. Featuring a diverse range of local, national and international acts, all events have traditionally been staged in the award-winning Hamilton Gardens, creating a magical experience for the people of New Zealand. The team behind the Hamilton Gardens Arts Festival are pleased to announce the rest of the programme will be launched on 4 December, 2019.



ends

© Scoop Media

