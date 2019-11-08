TUKU: the new home for rangatahi content launched

8 WHIRINGA-Ā-RANGI 2019

Māori Television is excited to launch its new space for rangatahi content: TUKU.

“TUKU is a dedicated space to provide content for young people that is authentic, accessible and shareable,” says Shane Taurima, Tāhuhu Rangapū of Māori Television.

“We handed the creative controls over to a production team of young content producers, social media influencers and digital natives. TUKU is the result: content made by rangatahi, for rangatahi,” Mr Taurima says.

TUKU content spans a variety of genres including comedy, entertainment and lifestyle.

Kaihautū Hōtaka (Content Producer) Jordan Vahaakolo, a TUKU producer, says that despite technology unlocking a vast range of new content styles, industry embrace has been slow.

“It’s taken a long time for broadcasters to click on to the fact that young people do not consume content like their parents. TUKU changes this.

“Our Instagram only platform showcases youth-led content through a te ao Māori lens, which can be enjoyed and watched by everyone,” Mr Vahaakolo says.

TUKU can be found exclusively on Instagram here.



