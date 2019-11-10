Gold on debut for Lisa Adams

Lisa Adams has taken gold in the women’s shot put F37 at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai. Her international debut in the black singlet, Lisa started with a world record breaking first round throw of 14.70m followed by a consistent series: 13.15 14.45 14.60 X, before solidifying her position with another World, Oceania Area and New Zealand record-breaking throw of 14.80m in the final round.

Lisa said she was pretty overwhelmed with the result. “It’s been a hard and fast road. I’ve been training for a year and a half and this is my international debut. There’s a bit of confidence out there after today, I had consistency and there are goals that we’ve made for later on, and this is a stepping-stone for that. I didn’t come in with breaking the world record as a goal, so that’s kind of a bonus.”

Caitlin Dore finished 7th in the shot put F37, with a best throw of 9.50m in the final round, a new PB and Otago record for the Dunedin-based thrower. Caitlin said she put everything out there. “I had six consistent, good throws, so pretty stoked with the series. Discus is Tuesday night and I am rearing to go, I’ve really got a feel for it now and am excited.”

Lisa and Caitlin will compete in the discus F38 on Tuesday 12 November.

Also competing in the morning session on day 3 of the World Para Athletics Championships were Anna Steven, who placed 7th in the final of the 200m T64 with a time of 30.33, and Ben Tuimaseve, who had a best throw of 12.08m in the shot put F37 which placed him 12th overall. “It was an honour to wear the black singlet and it means something to me,” said Ben. “It just didn’t happen today, but what can you do but get up and move on.”

On the track, Danielle Aitchison cruised through her heat of the 200m T36, taking first place in 30.52 and securing her place in this evening’s final.

Featuring in the evening session of day 3 (Sunday morning NZT) will be Anna Grimaldi in the long jump T47, her first major international competition since she won gold in the event at the Rio Paralympic Games in 2016. Paralympian Jacob Phillips will line-up in the 200m T35 final.

Jack Lewer and Mitch Joynt will also compete, after qualifying for the finals of their events on Friday. Jack hurled a huge 11.18m in the final round of shot put F20 qualifying, while Mitch ran 23.65 in his heat on black singlet debut in the 200m T64 - a new PB, NZ record & Oceania Area Record.

The World Para Athletics Championships run until Friday 15 November. A New Zealand team of 15 athletes is competing at the event.

