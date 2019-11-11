Th’ Dudes - Th’ Bliss Tour

Monday 11 November, 2019- Kiwi icons Th’ Dudes announce they’ll reunite for Th’ Bliss Tour, performing five dates across New Zealand in April 2020. The news comes just days ahead of the band receiving the Legacy Award and being inducted into the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

Th’ Dudes’ bass player Lez White who is based in Australia says it's always a treat to come back home to New Zealand.

“After each Dudes outing it's always felt like unfinished business, so I'm really looking forward to treading the boards and pouting into the spotlight one last time."

“I’m super excited to be playing the classic Dudes songs to our fans and introduce them to another generation of music lovers,” says drummer Bruce Hambling.

Touring for the first time without founding member Ian Morris, Th’ Dudes - Peter Urlich, Dave Dobbyn, Lez White and Bruce Hambling - will be joined by Ian’s brother Rikki Morris, who was the original sound engineer for the group.

Rikki says he’s honoured and thrilled to be joining Dave, Peter, Lez and Bruce for the upcoming tour.

“It's not every day you get asked to perform with your favourite band! Ian can never be replaced, but I believe the Dudes' legacy and the songs they wrote deserve to be celebrated in a live setting.”

Originally formed as a high school band Krispie in 1975 and disbanding in 1980, Th’ Dudes had an incredible impact on the New Zealand music scene, with hits like ‘Be Mine Tonight’, ‘Bliss’, ‘That Look In Your Eye’, ‘Right First Time’ and ‘Walking in Light’. They won Top Group and Single of the Year for ‘Be Mine Tonight’ at the 1979 New Zealand Music Awards and stopped playing live in 1980, ahead of the release of their second album Where Are The Boys.

Since then, Th’ Dudes have only reunited for a tour in 2006 that saw 11 shows expanded to 17 due to the incredible demand for tickets, and visits to favourite holiday spots the following summer. Th’ Bliss Tour is the first chance to see Th’ Dudes live in concert in 13 years, for shows promising high energy entertainment and all the hits.

Fans who want to feel the ‘70s pub vibe can purchase a special ‘Bliss’ ticket to stand right up the front close to the band, while seated tickets are available for those who want to sit back and enjoy the show.

Tickets go on sale at midday on Monday 18 November. The Hamilton and Christchurch shows will be sold via Ticketek and Dunedin, Wellington and Auckland shows can be booked from Ticketmaster.

It’s taken years to get the band together again, and no-one knows if it’ll happen again. Don’t miss Th’ Bliss Tour.

9 April, Claudelands Arena, Hamilton - Ticketek

11 April, TSB Arena, Wellington - Ticketmaster

16 April, Town Hall, Christchurch - Ticketek

17 April, Town Hall, Dunedin - Ticketmaster

24 April, Town Hall, Auckland - Ticketmaster

Tickets on sale at midday on Monday 18 November

