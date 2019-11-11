Club volunteers recognised
November 11, 2019
Club volunteers from across the region were acknowledged at the 2019 Auckland Rugby League Club Volunteers of the Year Luncheon last Sunday.
Held at the Edinburgh Castle in Auckland, recipients were selected by their clubs and received recognition for their services in 2019.
ARL special projects manager Selwyn Pearson said it’s always a special event.
“To hold an event like this gives us an opportunity to recognise how much effort our volunteers put into our great game of grassroots rugby league,” Pearson said.
“The fact that the recipients have been chosen by their peers also adds to the occasion.
“We couldn’t thank everyone enough for their contribution this season.”
2019 AUCKLAND RUGBY LEAGUE VOLUNTEERS OF THE YEAR WINNERS
Bay Roskill | Kahu Te Ano
Ellerslie | Sandy Williams
Glenfield | Benatra Valauu
Glenora | Brad Miller
Hibiscus Coast | Rebecca Wilson
Howick | Rebecca Robertson
Mangere East | Deborah Tupou
Manukau | Marcia Tai
Manurewa | Camille Walker
Marist | Catherine Tamaseu-Russell
Mt Albert | Theressa Morrisey
Northcote | Eddie Figota
New Lynn | Warren Murphy
Otahuhu | Bella Tamotu
Pakuranga | Wanita Te Wao and Des Toru
Pukekohe | Kiri Davis
Richmond | Tea Lome
Te Atatu | Mark Clayton
Waiuku | Shane Turner
