Club volunteers recognised

Monday, 11 November 2019, 9:44 am
Press Release: Auckland Rugby League

Club volunteers from across the region were acknowledged at the 2019 Auckland Rugby League Club Volunteers of the Year Luncheon last Sunday.

Held at the Edinburgh Castle in Auckland, recipients were selected by their clubs and received recognition for their services in 2019.

ARL special projects manager Selwyn Pearson said it’s always a special event.

“To hold an event like this gives us an opportunity to recognise how much effort our volunteers put into our great game of grassroots rugby league,” Pearson said.

“The fact that the recipients have been chosen by their peers also adds to the occasion.

“We couldn’t thank everyone enough for their contribution this season.”

2019 AUCKLAND RUGBY LEAGUE VOLUNTEERS OF THE YEAR WINNERS

Bay Roskill | Kahu Te Ano

Ellerslie | Sandy Williams

Glenfield | Benatra Valauu

Glenora | Brad Miller

Hibiscus Coast | Rebecca Wilson

Howick | Rebecca Robertson

Mangere East | Deborah Tupou

Manukau | Marcia Tai

Manurewa | Camille Walker

Marist | Catherine Tamaseu-Russell

Mt Albert | Theressa Morrisey

Northcote | Eddie Figota

New Lynn | Warren Murphy

Otahuhu | Bella Tamotu

Pakuranga | Wanita Te Wao and Des Toru

Pukekohe | Kiri Davis

Richmond | Tea Lome

Te Atatu | Mark Clayton

Waiuku | Shane Turner

ENDS

