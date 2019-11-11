KISS announce changes to Australian/NZ Tour Schedule



KISS today announced unavoidable changes to their upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour schedule.

The legendary rockers were due to leave the U.S. tomorrow to kick off their eagerly awaited ‘End Of The Road’ tour in Perth this Saturday November 16.

Due to a bad case of Influenza, doctors have advised Paul Stanley to rest for the next few days and not to undertake the long trip from Los Angeles to Perth. With the expectation of Australian audiences high, KISS don’t want to not give 100% and so have made changes to the Australian and New Zealand dates.

The Perth RAC Arena concert on November 16 has been rescheduled from the beginning to the end of the Australian tour and will now take place on Tuesday December 3.

All tickets to the November 16 concert are valid for the December 3 show and no exchange is necessary. Simply present your existing ticket(s) at RAC Arena on the new date. For patrons unable to attend on December 3, a refund is available until November 25. Please contact Ticketek on 132 849.

The remainder of the Australian tour remains unchanged and will now kick off at Adelaide Entertainment Centre on November 19.

After the Australian dates end on December 3, KISS depart immediately for a Japanese tour. Therefore, the show originally on December 3 at Spark Arena, Auckland New Zealand cannot be rescheduled and will unfortunately be cancelled.

KISS sincerely apologises to fans. The Auckland date will be re-planned for a later stage of the ‘End Of The Road’ World Tour.

All tickets to the Spark Arena concert will be refunded from the point of purchase. Please contact Ticketmaster.co.nz | 0800 111 999

© Scoop Media

