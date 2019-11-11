Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Kiddets Festival Lands at the Roxy Cinema in Wellington

Monday, 11 November 2019, 11:42 am
Press Release: Pukeko Pictures

WEEK OF SIX BACK TO BACK KIDDETS EPISODES

MONDAY NOVEMBER 11 – FRIDAY NOVEMBER 15 2019

The Kiddets has landed at The Roxy Cinema in Wellington for a week-long Kiddets Festival.

With six back to back 11-minute G rated episodes including Perfectly Patches, There There Chair, Outdoor Inspired, Peace and Quiet, Hic Hic Hiccups and Comet Tastrophe, the Kiddets Festival kicks off on Monday 11 November until 15 November 2019.

With Kiddets prizes and tickets just $8 per person, the Kiddets Festival is a great chance to give kiddies their very first cinema experience in a family-friending setting.

Kiddets are space cadets, explorers-in-training at a space academy on planet WotWot. They learn through play in their stunning playroom that overlooks an exotic space port floating in the blue sky above their planet.

The Kiddets: Patches, Dapper, Bounce, Stripes and Luna, are learning to become a team of explorers who will one day set off to investigate other planets. This delightful group of enquiring minds learn from each other and from SpottyWot and DottyWot, who are based on planet Earth.

The show celebrates the joy of discovery, learning through play and demonstrates the positive values that are the building blocks of a true and enduring friendship

Made in Wellington, the series is co-produced by Pukeko Pictures and Hengxin Shambala Kids (Guangzhou) Cultural Industry Development Co., Ltd. and is the first official children’s television co-production between New Zealand and China. “Kiddets” has been created by The WotWots’ Creator, Martin Baynton with Richard Taylor as Executive Producer.

DATE: Monday 11 November – Friday 15 November 2019

TIME: 9.30am (no trailers)

LOCATION: The Roxy Cinema, 5 Park Rd, Miramar, Wellington

COST: $8pp

TICKETS: https://roxycinema.co.nz/

www.facebook.com/kiddetstv/

www.pukekopictures.com

ends


