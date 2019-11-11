Run away to the Circus on Day for Persons with Disabilities

Run away to the Circus on International Day for Persons with Disabilities at The Circability Trust Celebrate Together - Kanohi Kitea event

Be prepared to be moved, touched and inspired as The Circability Trust, creators of award-winning Circus Kumarani, presents a performance of breath-taking circus skills by a community of outstanding performers from all walks of life on the 2019 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

Celebrated on 3 December each year and promoted globally by the United Nations to encourage better understanding of disability issues, the theme for this year’s IDPD is ‘Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities’.

Designed to help recognise the achievements of those living with a disability and promoting actions in our communities to create a diverse, inclusive and accepting society, the ‘Celebrate Together - Kanohi Kitea’ event will be an all-rounder - providing electrifying circus entertainment, informative stalls from local organisations and delicious delights from onsite food trucks at the Victory Convention Centre in downtown Auckland.

Iconic Kiwi actor John Callen will be MC and the event will be attended by the Minister for Social Development and Disability Issues Hon Carmel Sepuloni. Aucklanders are encouraged to bring along family, friends and colleagues to experience the talent fostered by Circability in association with partners that have previously included Cirque de Soliel.

“This is the fifth year Circability has held an event on IDPD,” says Thomas Hinz, Creative Director for The Circability Trust. “We see the events as a way for the public to show how they value diversity in our arts and culture, to support those who have supported us,” he says. “Come run away and join the circus, support local performers of all ages and

abilities and build some lasting memories.”

Details:

When 6 PM, Tuesday 3rd of Dec

Where Victory Convention Centre, Auckland CBD

Tickets at iTicket - On Sale Now (https://www.iticket.co.nz/)

Allocated Wheelchair Seating | Out-front Vehicle Drop-off Area | On-site Parking If you require additional assistance, please contact office@circability.org

