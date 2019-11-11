Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Run away to the Circus on Day for Persons with Disabilities

Monday, 11 November 2019, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Circability Trust

Run away to the Circus on International Day for Persons with Disabilities at The Circability Trust Celebrate Together - Kanohi Kitea event

Be prepared to be moved, touched and inspired as The Circability Trust, creators of award-winning Circus Kumarani, presents a performance of breath-taking circus skills by a community of outstanding performers from all walks of life on the 2019 International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD).

Celebrated on 3 December each year and promoted globally by the United Nations to encourage better understanding of disability issues, the theme for this year’s IDPD is ‘Promoting the participation of persons with disabilities’.

Designed to help recognise the achievements of those living with a disability and promoting actions in our communities to create a diverse, inclusive and accepting society, the ‘Celebrate Together - Kanohi Kitea’ event will be an all-rounder - providing electrifying circus entertainment, informative stalls from local organisations and delicious delights from onsite food trucks at the Victory Convention Centre in downtown Auckland.

Iconic Kiwi actor John Callen will be MC and the event will be attended by the Minister for Social Development and Disability Issues Hon Carmel Sepuloni. Aucklanders are encouraged to bring along family, friends and colleagues to experience the talent fostered by Circability in association with partners that have previously included Cirque de Soliel.

“This is the fifth year Circability has held an event on IDPD,” says Thomas Hinz, Creative Director for The Circability Trust.  “We see the events as a way for the public to show how they value diversity in our arts and culture, to support those who have supported us,” he says. “Come run away and join the circus, support local performers of all ages and
abilities and build some lasting memories.”

Details:
When  6 PM, Tuesday 3rd of Dec
Where Victory Convention Centre, Auckland CBD
Tickets at iTicket - On Sale Now (https://www.iticket.co.nz/)
Allocated Wheelchair Seating | Out-front Vehicle Drop-off Area | On-site Parking If you require additional assistance, please contact office@circability.org
Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/

circability.org
@circability

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Circability Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>


Howard Davis: Tricky Dicky - Peter Morgan's Frost/Nixon

At a time when talk of presidential impeachment has once again become a political reality, there is no more apposite drama than this gripping 'true story' about the most-watched TV interview in history. More>

Scoop Review Of Books: 'the everrumble' by Michelle Elvy

This is Zettie’s tale from her birth date in 1965 through to her ‘passing’ at the age of 105. Yet, Zettie’s tale is our own tale, as humans still all-too-often hell-bent on destroying our environment and therefore our fellow creatures – and thus – symbiotically and inevitably – ourselves. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 