Pluto Return With Release Of New Album IV

Iconic New Zealand rock band PLUTO have today released their fourth studio album, the aptly titled IV. The band say “On paper it is IV, but its title is whatever you, the listener decides. So sit back and enjoy the ride, because that’s all it is, just a ride.”

Releasing under their own company 5 Moon Entertainment, the long wait was worth it as Pluto IV sees a true and full return to form for these talented musicians. Once more Pluto combines sonic pop melodies and intelligent lyrics to create the memorable, evocative and seductive songs that their fans love the band for.

“We are so proud of this group of songs, and we finally finished what we started so many years ago”, says front-man Milan Borich.

Having given everyone a taste of things to come with the surprise drop of the triumphant hook-laden first single ‘Oh My Lonely’, the boys Milan Borich, Tim Arnold, Matthias Jordan, Mike Hall and Michael Franklin-Browne signaled that old wounds had healed and that more was to come.

Pluto had already mastered the art of the multi-layered rock sound – sometimes indie, moody and restrained, at other times angular, hand-clap pop – oftentimes full-energy, anthemic rock. At their peak they went double platinum, becoming a household name throughout the mid 2000’s with critically acclaimed hits ‘Long White Cross’ and ‘Dance Stamina’ and touring the world playing prestigious festivals. That was before egos reigned supreme and relationships imploded, forcing Pluto to disband and follow other paths and projects.

Fast forward to the chance finding of an unfinished track becoming the initial catalyst and Borich decided that enough time had passed to reach out and reconnect with his old bandmates. It was an easy reignition, with the rest of the guys also ready to bury any misgivings and come back together and before long the boys found themselves back in the studio, with good friends Jol Mulholland and Nick Abbott producing.

A decade in the making, this album thoroughly exemplifies the old saying “good things take time” as take time it certainly did. A new chapter, even a new beginning maybe…..whatever this is, it’s a definite welcome back to one of the finest, most exciting and alluring bands New Zealand has ever produced!

To celebrate this new collection of songs, the band will perform two album release parties this month. The first taking in Wellington’s San Fran on Friday 15th November and following up the next weekend at the Hollywood, Avondale on Saturday 23rd November in Auckland.

Of their return to playing live, Borich says "You can expect the most opulent Pluto experience there has ever been, full of twists and turns…a labyrinth of emotions." Get tickets for the shows HERE or go to www.banishedmusic.com for more information.



