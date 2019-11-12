Greg Murphy joins raft of kiwi celebs to race for charity

Six of New Zealand’s most daring celebs will take to the track this Saturday at the Monster Energy S-X Open Auckland for their chance to take out the title and raise much needed funds for their local charities.

Motor Racing Legend Greg Murphy, Sky Sport’s Stephen McIvor, Devilskin’s ‘The Nail’, The CGW’s Anna Wilcox, The AM Shows Aziz Al-Sa'afin and Bachelor Star Zac Franich will take to the Mt Smart Stadium course on November 16th to battle it out each riding a Yamaha TTR125 in front of over 20,000 screaming fans.

“I’m a big fan of MX and S-X and have been riding dirt bikes for over 20 years myself,” says Greg Murphy. “Can’t wait to get to MT Smart on the weekend for the S-X Open and catch all the stars in action and wipe the floor with the other “so called celebrities” in the Celebrity race.”

The winner of the race will have their winning bike auctioned on Trade Me with all proceeds going to the winner’s charities.

The race will take place amongst the evenings competitions and displays which features the world’s best and multiple World Champion riders going head-to-head on a full-sized World Championship style Supercross track as well as the greatest Freestyle Motocross riders on the planet.

Adding to the great family night out will be live music and entertainment, stunning pyrotechnics, junior races, giveaways, autograph signings, celebrity races, plus best-trick and best-whip competitions making the Monster Energy S-X Open Auckland an incredible entertainment spectacle for all ages.

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster from only $39.00







© Scoop Media

