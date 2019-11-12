Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Silver for Holly Robinson at the World Para Athletics Champs

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 9:28 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

Holly Robinson has secured the silver medal in the javelin F46 at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships with a best throw of 41.60m (series: 39.65, 41.60, 34.73, 41.09, 40.42, 36.35).

Competing in her fifth Championships, the current world record holder who threw 45.73m in April, said although it wasn’t the result she was hoping for it was always a great feeling to put on the black singlet.

“A bit of mixed emotions, I didn’t throw as well as I would have hoped. It was a pretty tough competition and the nerves were really high. I had some alright throws, but I know something big is there it’s just when it’s going to happen.”

“Up next we are going to go with the New Zealand season and try to get a bit more consistency, up into those 45 metres. I broke the world record in April and that was a big throw for me, so I’d just like to be consistently up there and keep moving forwards.” The reigning Commonwealth and Paralympic champion Hollie Arnold from the UK took the gold medal in the javelin F46 with a personal best throw of 44.73m.

Also on day 5, Anna Grimaldi lined up in the 100m T47 heats and crossed in 12.80, just .01 of a second off her personal best. Anna placed 4th in her heat and 10th overall across the heats, just outside of the final.

Anna said that it was good to be competing again after her medal winning performance in the long jump, but she is now looking ahead to 2020.

“It’s not very long until Tokyo now and I still feel that I have so much to learn and work on, to try and get ready to bring to next year. I’m really looking forward to getting home, refreshing and working on a few things that I’ve learnt from being over here.”

Coming up on Day 6 of the World Para Athletics Championships:
• Danielle Aitchison, 100m T36 heat
• Jess Gillan, shot put F34 final
• Anna Steven 100m T64 heat
• Lisa Adams and Caitlin Dore, discus T38 final

