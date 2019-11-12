Two two-time champions confirm ASB Classic returns



Media Release

Tuesday 12 November

The line ups for the 2020 ASB Classic just got even bigger with two two-time champions, Julia Goerges and John Isner, confirming they’ll be returning to Auckland this January.

Julia Goerges will be returning to the ASB Classic looking to complete the there-peat having taken home back to back titles in 2018 and 2019. Goerges lifted the trophy on centre court earlier this year after fending off a spirited challenge from the young Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who has since risen to number 5 in the world.

Goerges has had a solid year on the Tour, reaching the final of the WTA Premier tournament in Birmingham before losing to world No 1 Ashleigh Barty in the final. Goerges went on to Wimbledon where she met Serena Williams in the third round in a replay of the previous years semi final.

At the US Open, Goerges had strong run beating world No. 7 Kiki Bertens before doing down to Donna Vekic in the fourth round in a hard fought 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-3 thriller of a match.

The hard hitting German also made it through to the final at the WTA International Luxembourg before falling to an inform Jelena Ostapenko in the final.

Goerges is looking forward to returning to Auckland to defend her title in 2020.

“Auckland is one of my favourite tournaments and I can’t wait to come back and see all of the amazing people. I’ve definitely had some great memories and I’m looking forward to defending my title again in January” said Goerges.

John Isner, the number one seeded American player on the Tour, listed the trophy aloft on centre court in 2010 and 2014, the former being his first evert ATP Tour title.

Isner, who had a mid season break due to injury, came in to the hard court season strongly, making the final of the ATP Masters 100 Miami Open where he took strong wins over fellow ASB Classic champion Roberto Bautista-Agut and young gun Felix Auger-Aliassime. However it was here that he suffered a foot injury, with the result that he wasn’t able to defend his title against a ruthless Roger Federer.

Isner came back strongly, taking home the trophy at the Hall of Fame Open in July, and making it through to the quarter finals of the China Open in September before going down to world No. 6 Stefanos Ttsitsipas in a tight 6-7(3), 3-6 match up.

The six-foot-ten giant’s serve is feared by all tour players and considered the biggest in the game. This is proven in the numbers as well, with the North Carolina native leading the stats with most aces served this year with 1,032 winners.

Auckland has certainly been a happy hunting ground for Isner and he’s looking forward to returning.

“I love playing in Auckland. It’s such a great place to play, the crowds are awesome it’s and one of the best stops on the tour. It’s where I won my first ATP title, and I’m looking forward to playing there again in 2019.” said Isner

ASB Classic Tournament Director Karl Budge is thrilled to have both Goerges and Isner returning to Auckland

“Obviously both Julia and John have played some great tennis while here in Auckland, and we’re thrilled that they’ve both chosen to start their 2020 seasons here in Auckland” said Budge

“Both of players are crowd favourites and we’re sure the fans will be looking forward to seeing them both back out on centre court” continued Budge.

The ASB Classic runs from 6 to 18 January 2020, with tickets currently available from ticketek.co.nz or over the phone on 0800 842 538



Ends

© Scoop Media

