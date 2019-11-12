Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Lincoln University to host keynote address of royal visit

Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 11:54 am
Press Release: Lincoln University

12 November 2019

- for immediate release


The Prince of Wales will visit Lincoln University next week to deliver an address on the state of the environment.

His Royal Highness is scheduled to speak at the university on Friday, 22 November, during a seven-day visit to New Zealand.

Lincoln University Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Bruce McKenzie says it is a great privilege to host The Prince for such a significant address.

“Environmental sustainability is a huge part of who we are, so we are delighted to be able to welcome His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales to speak on campus about this important issue.

“Sustainability is taught across the university’s academic programmes and is a major research focus in most departments. As an environmentalist, The Prince has raised the profile of organic farming and climate change over the years, so we are sure that his address will be very much in line with our thinking here at Lincoln.”

A group of postgraduates will present their research to The Prince during his time on campus and he also plans to meet with students from Lincoln’s School of Landscape Architecture to hear about their environmentally-focused projects.

Lincoln University first hosted a member of the Royal Family in 1973, when The Duke of Edinburgh visited campus. The Duke returned a few years later when he accompanied Her Majesty The Queen on a visit to the Lincoln campus during her 1977 New Zealand tour.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will be in the country between 17-23 November, 2019.


Ends

Find more from Lincoln University on InfoPages.
 
 
 
