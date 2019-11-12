ILAM 2019 opens Ilam School of Arts to the public
November 12, 2019
SELECT19 winner Min-Young
Her
Featuring works from 3rd, 4th, Honours year and Master’s of Fine Arts studio-artists, ILAM 2019 is once again an astutely curated snapshot of contemporary creative developments within the UC Arts School of Fine Arts.
SELECT19 winner Christian Lamont
SELECT19 winner Liam Krijgsman
This year’s SELECT judge, UC alumni Cam McCracken, Director of Dunedin Public Art Gallery, chose three artist-recipients whose work will permanently enter the University of Canterbury (UC) Art Collection – Liam Krijgsman, Christian Lamont and Min-Young Her.
The launch of the exhibition and announcement of the SELECT recipients was last Friday 8 November.
SELECT ’19 is the eleventh annual award in which artwork is acquired from final year undergraduate and postgraduate students at the Ilam School of Fine Arts for the UC Art Collection. With over 5,000 art works, UC holds one of the largest and most impressive tertiary collections in the country.
Exhibition hours:
11am – 2pm, Saturday & Sunday 9 – 10 November
10am – 4pm, Monday – Wednesday 11 – 13 November
10am – 1pm, Thursday 14 November
Free car parking is available in the Clyde car park (only) off Arts Rd.